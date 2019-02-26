The entry deadline for this year's global, anti-corruption challenge has been extended to Friday 1st March 2019

Winners will be revealed at a gala dinner on the 20th March 2019

C5, the specialist venture capital firm focused on investing in cybersecurity, cloud and artificial intelligence, has announced that Lord David Gold, world renowned litigator and former partner of Herbert Smith, will be joining the panel of judges for C5's annual Shield in the Cloud global anti-corruption innovation challenge.

Running for a second year, Shield in the Cloud attracts the best and brightest minds working to innovate the fight against corruption. The competition is open to start-ups, non-profits and governments, and the deadline for entries has now been extended to Thursday, 28th February.

Lord David Gold began his career at the leading international firm, Herbert Smith, where he joined the litigation practice in 1975. He later became Head of Litigation and later Senior Partner. During this time, he oversaw the firm's international expansion in emerging markets, including the Middle East, South East Asia and Russia. During his extensive career he has advised on some notable cases, including recovering assets world-wide from Spanish fraudster Jose-Maria Ruiz Mateos, former owner of Rumasa SA. Since leaving Herbert Smith, Lord Gold has set up a consultancy and monitored BAE Systems for the US Department of Justice and advised Rolls Royce on various ethics and governance issues, helping the company obtain a Deferred Prosecution Agreement with the UK, US and Brazilian authorities in January 2017.

He joins a prestigious panel of judges with expertise across the cybersecurity, technology, government banking and investment community. The panel includes Derek Maltz, the former Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA); Jay Collins, Vice Chairman Corporate and Investment Banking at Citi; Lucinda Low, Partner at Steptoe Johnson LLP; Kurt Scherer, Chief of Staff at C5 and Andre Pienaar, Founder of C5. The panel is tasked with identifying the most innovative start-ups, non-profits and governments who are using technology for global anti-corruption compliance issues. The winners will be announced at a gala dinner in Washington D.C. on 20 March 2019.

Lord David Gold said "Corruption is an issue that affects companies, individuals and countries at both the international and national level. On a global level, we are seeing more countries creating new and increasingly sophisticated anti-bribery and corruption legislations, including aggressive enforcement initiatives by government regulators. We are also witnessing various enforcement agencies joining forces to help fight against corruption and the various strains that international law has on these efforts. Technology will be invaluable in the fight to combat global, political and corporate corruption, and competitions such as C5's Shield in the Cloud are helping companies and organisations to create innovative solutions. I am honoured to be part of the judging panel, and I am looking forward to reviewing all the entrant's solutions."

Andre Pienaar, Founder of C5 Capital said "It is an honour to have Lord David Gold join our judging panel. He brings with him a wealth of legal and business expertise in the global fight against corruption and will provide invaluable insights to all our entrants."

Due to popular demand, the nominations for the Awards will close on 1st March and applications can be made here.

