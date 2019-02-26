(front row, L-R, starting 4th from L): Kent Wong, Chairman of the HKTDC Jewellery Advisory Committee; Andrew Leung, President of the Legislative Council (LegCo); Margaret Fong, HKTDC Executive Director; and Lawrence Ma, Chairman of the Fairs Organising Committee of the HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show

Actresses Serene Lim and Lisa Ch'ng parade some of the precious jewellery being exhibited at the show during the opening ceremony

Japan joins the Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show as a partner country for the first time, showcasing fine Japanese pearls



HONG KONG, Feb 26, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the sixth Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show opened today at AsiaWorld-Expo. The five-day event runs from 26 Feb to 2 March and brings together a record number of 1,990 exhibitors from 33 countries and regions to showcase a medley of jewellery raw materials. This afternoon's opening ceremony was officiated by Andrew Leung, President of the Legislative Council (LegCo), and featured actresses Serene Lim and Lisa Ch'ng presenting fine jewellery collections.The 36th Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, featuring finished jewellery, will run from 28 Feb to 4 March at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The twin shows welcome a record number of more than 4,600 exhibitors from 48 countries and regions in 2019, forming the world's largest jewellery marketplace.Vibrant tourism lifts jewellery industry outlook amid ongoing trade conflictBenjamin Chau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said: "Although the outcome of the trade talks between Mainland China and United States remains unclear, and uncertainties continue to weigh on the global economic outlook, the jewellery industry is buoyed by favourable factors. Last year's opening of the Hong Kong section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge helped boost jewellery sales by attracting a record-breaking number of tourists to Hong Kong, while the demand for jewellery products from consumers in Mainland China remains strong."Looking forward, the HKTDC will help Hong Kong's small and medium-sized enterprises capture opportunities presented by the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and to venture into emerging markets in the ASEAN region with a burgeoning middle class, including countries such as Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. Mr Chau added that the HKTDC has organised a total of 120 buying missions comprising 8,300 companies from 75 countries and regions to visit the twin jewellery shows. Among the participants, 700 companies are from the United States while 5,800 come from emerging markets.Quality jewellery raw materials on show at AsiaWorld-ExpoThe Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show features a number of thematic zones, including:- The Hall of Fine Diamonds, where quality diamonds in a variety of shapes and rare colours are showcased.- The Treasures of Ocean zone presents quality pearls from Tahiti, the South Seas and other pearl-producing regions around the world.- The Treasures of Nature zone displays an assortment of precious and semi-precious gems and other raw materials of different natural origins.Group pavilions and special activities engage show participantsThis year's Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show features 22 group pavilions from various countries and trade organisations, including Mainland China, Germany, Japan and the United States, showcasing jewellery raw materials from the respective regions. With support from the Japan External Trade Organisation and the Consulate-General of Japan in Hong Kong, the HKTDC is collaborating with the Japan Pearl Exporters' Association and the Japan Pearl Promotion Society to invite Japan as this year's partner country for the first time. The two organisations have set up the Japan Pearl Pavilion to spotlight Japanese cultured pearls at the Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show. Also debuting its pavilion is the Australian Opal Association, which presents the country's opal suppliers and their high-quality stones.In addition, a series of activities is arranged during the Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, including a seminar entitled "Fancy-coloured Melee Diamonds and their Identification", hosted by the Gemological Institute of America (26 Feb), and a buyer forum that will examine "Opportunities and Challenges - The Belt and Road Markets" (27 Feb).Jewellery Show opens at HKCEC on ThursdayThe 36th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show opens at the HKCEC on 28 Feb, showcasing a dazzling array of finely crafted finished jewellery. Among the thematic zones, the Hall of Extraordinary will feature nearly 100 exhibitors and will present, among many fine pieces, a jade necklace valued at HK$64 million. The Hall of Fame will gather 38 celebrated jewellery brands. The IT Solutions for Jewellery zone, which debuted last year, will return to help buyers discover the industry's latest technologies for jewellery design, manufacturing and quality monitoring that can help to boost competitiveness. An Amber Jewellery zone will be launched, addressing growing market demand for amber items, while the "ARTRIUM", supported by the Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, will display the company's unique and precious jewellery collections.Celebrity artistes and models to present exquisite jewelleryCelebrity actresses and models, including Carat Cheung, Toby Chan, Louisa Mak, Mayanne Mak and model Ana R, will add sparkle to the Jewellery Show's activities. The HKTDC will also host a series of events during the show, including the Jewellery Industry Forum on 1 March. The forum will forecast upcoming jewellery trends, examine how design software will revolutionise the design and manufacturing of jewellery products, and discuss the impact of advanced 3D printing technologies and mobile commerce on the industry, with a representative from Tencent explaining how artificial intelligence and big data can be used to increase sales.To make it convenient for buyers to visit both shows, a complimentary shuttle bus service is being provided between AsiaWorld-Expo and downtown areas (including the HKCEC in Wan Chai) during the Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show. Fair Websites:Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show: http://hkdgp.hktdc.comHong Kong International Jewellery Show: http://hkjewelleryshow.hktdc.comEnhanced Security Measures for Buyers: http://hkjewellery.hktdc.com/dm/2019/security/index_en.html 