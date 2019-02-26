Edison Investment Research - Investment trusts - Securities Trust of Scotland: Securities Trust of Scotland (STS) aims to achieve long-term income and capital growth through a fundamental approach to global equity investment. The manager, Mark Whitehead, is not constrained by index considerations and focuses on finding 35-55 high-quality companies with sustainable business models and financial resilience, in which to invest for a three- to five-year horizon. He also utilises the trust's ability to employ options strategies in a controlled manner to generate additional income. STS's board adopts a progressive dividend policy and, over the past three years, the annual dividend has increased by 24%. It has also recently refreshed the trust's marketing strategy, and appointed a new independent director, Sarah Harvey, who has considerable expertise in this area.ISIN: GB00B09G3N23

