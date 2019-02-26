Advertising technology specialist expands its focus on growing digital TV market

IPONWEB, an industry pioneer and world leader in the development of advanced advertising platforms and infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Moritz Wuttke as Senior Vice President, Commercial for its newly-created TV Solutions Group. In this role, Wuttke will be responsible for developing, leading, and managing all TV commercial opportunities globally and will partner with internal product and technology teams to expand IPONWEB's capabilities and service offerings in the space.

Prior to IPONWEB, Wuttke served as Director of Advanced TV at the programmatic TV video distribution company, IMD-Honeycomb; before that, he was Managing Director Asia for Adstream holdings. He has also held roles at international digital media companies, including 24/7 Media and CPX Interactive, and has been a board member at several Chinese advertising and media companies.

Scott Neville, Chief Strategy Officer at IPONWEB, who oversees the TV Solutions Group, stated that: "IPONWEB has invested several years establishing a presence in the digital TV sector which has resulted in a strong understanding of the market, its challenges, and how our technology can best help broadcasters, brands and agencies to utilise the channel to its full potential. We feel that the time is now right to expand our expertise and Moritz, with his extensive global experience, is the ideal candidate to help further develop the business."

Wuttke says: "IPONWEB is probably the most exciting digital advertising technology company at the moment; so joining was an easy choice. The company embodies 17 years of digital adtech wisdom, a large pool of the smartest people in the programmatic technology space, and the ambition to drive innovation in the television market, the last bastion of traditional advertising but the segment that commands the greatest spend."

IPONWEB has been an active technology player in the advanced and programmatic TV space since 2015, when it partnered with US-based MVPD, Dish Networks, to launch the industry's first addressable TV RTB platform. They have since partnered with major broadcasters, MVPDs, networks, and TV buyers across Europe, APAC, and North America to launch automated buying and selling platforms for addressable and linear TV. IPONWEB is now expanding these capabilities to capitalise on opportunities emerging in the rapidly-growing digital TV sector. PwC predicts that one-third of the more than $200 billion global TV market will be traded programmatically by 2021.

About IPONWEB:

IPONWEB is a pioneer and global leader in the engineering of advanced programmatic, RTB, and media trading platforms and infrastructure across digital, TV, DOOH, and audio. We partner with major brands, agencies, media owners, data providers, and technology companies to solve the biggest challenges facing digital advertising today. With more than 15 years experience, driving innovation in the programmatic space, IPONWEB is the preferred technology partner that many of the world's leading industry players rely on to successfully power their advertising and data businessesVisit www.iponweb.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005045/en/

Contacts:

Press inquiries:

US Adrienne Scordato, adrienne@atrium-pr.com

UK - Kate Alexander, kate@alexanderpr.co.uk

ROW - Michael Rasmussen, mrasmussen@iponweb.net