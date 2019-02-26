Audible Magic Announces Two Services to Impede Improper Distribution of Music

Audible Magic announced two new services, Rights Audit, and Rights Rx to address the industry-wide problem of distribution conflicts between rights owners and their respective music catalogs. As the world's leading music and video distribution company, The Orchard has long recognized Audible Magic's value and trusts them to strengthen their well-versed rights management procedures.

The process for music distributors to verify rights ownership across more than 200 territories before new music is added to a catalog is complex and extremely challenging. Both Audible Magic's services dramatically simplify the determination of a conflict. The service will identify a whole track or clips from that track that have been registered by other rights holders in any territory. A conflict exists if a match is found both with the audio of the underlying sound recording and more than one rights owner has registered that content in the same territory.

Audible Magic's, industry-leading, Emmy award-winning, Content ID technology performs a deep analysis that reveals conflicts often in small clips of music audio. Audible Magic's catalog contains rights ownership information on over 25 million music tracks.

Both services are monthly subscriptions and can easily fit with a company's content management system and existing workflows. Rights Rx is an entry level lower cost version of Rights Audit.

"We are excited to offer these two services to begin to address a significant industry-wide problem, in an easy and cost-effective way," said Vance Ikezoye, President and CEO at Audible Magic.

Audible Magic's tools provide a huge service to us. Rights management is an essential part of the business and it is important to make sure artists and labels are getting the revenue they deserve," said Tucker McCrady, EVP General Counsel at The Orchard.

About Audible Magic

Founded in 1999, Audible Magic is an Emmy award-winning, trusted software, and services company enabling the efficient and accurate management of copyright compliance and licensing in the music and entertainment industries. Audible Magic's robust, scalable solutions enable digital service providers such as Facebook, Vimeo and DailyMotion hosting user-generated content to proactively and in real time to identify and comply to often complex right's holder requirements. As an independent third-party vendor with 20 years of expertise in copyright compliance, Audible Magic is meeting the needs of the rapidly growing user-generated content hosting and streaming entities. For more about Audible Magic visit www.audiblemagic.com.

About The Orchard

The Orchard is a leading music distribution company operating in over 40 markets worldwide. With a comprehensive artist label services offering including full-service marketing, sync licensing, comprehensive video services, transparent data analysis, advertising, rights management, digital and physical distribution and more, The Orchard empowers creators and businesses to grow and adapt in the dynamic global industry. For further information, visit www.theorchard.com.

