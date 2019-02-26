Once again, the Ethisphere Institute has named Kao Corporation (TOKYO: 4452) to its annual list of the world's most ethical companies. Kao has been chosen every year since the Institute began compiling its list in 2007, making Kao a recipient of this recognition thirteen years in a row, the only Japanese company with this honor.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for thirteen consecutive years," comments Michitaka Sawada, President and CEO of Kao Corporation. "Our culture of Integrity has remained the same since Kao began business 130 years ago. We live in times where great volatility and change are the norm and so the demand for leadership in compliance and ethical business is greater than ever before. Integrity will continue to be the cornerstone of our company's existence."

The Ethisphere Institute is a leading international think tank focused on developing and sharing best practices in business ethics and corporate social responsibility. For the World's Most Ethical List, it surveys and evaluates companies the world over in five categories: ethics and compliance programs, culture of ethics, corporate citizenship and responsibility, governance, and leadership and reputation.

"Kao is the only company in Japan that we have honored on the World's Most Ethical Companies list every year since the award's inception," said Ethisphere's Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. "It underscores their commitment to integrity that is in tune with increased expectations of society for companies to uphold high ethical standards. We hope Kao will continue to lead their industry across the globe in advancing ethical standards and practices."

The Kao Group will be even more proactive in promoting its unique ESG (environmental, social and governance) activities on a global level, helping people worldwide achieve satisfying, enriching lives and contributing to a sustainable society.

About Kao

Kao creates high-value-added products that enrich the lives of consumers around the world. Through its portfolio of over 20 leading brands such as Jergens, John Frieda, Molton Brown, Oribe, Attack, Bioré, Goldwell, Kanebo, Laurier, Merries and Kao is part of the everyday lives of people in Asia, Oceania, North America and Europe. Combined with its chemical division, which contributes to a wide range of industries, Kao generates about 1,500 billion yen ($13.6 billion, at the rate of 110 yen to U.S. dollar) in annual sales. Kao employs about 33,000 people worldwide and has 130 years of history in innovation. Please visit the Kao Group website for updated information.

