Kontakt.io is Launching Simon AI to Bring Next-Generation Location & Sensor Analytics to SMBs' Operations

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona, Kontakt.io, the leading location Internet of Things (IoT) Infrastructure provider, publicly launched Simon AI, the location and sensor analytics software suite for safety and efficiency applications in operational environments. The application platform targets operational users in various verticals: from plant and warehouse managers, operation-, finance-, risk- and human-resource managers, mainly in small and medium-sized companies. Simon AI provides them with plug-and-play, end-to-end people and asset visibility solutions previously reserved for enterprise and project driven system integrators.

According to Spiceworks 2019 State of IT report, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are almost three times less likely to adopt IoT than enterprise companies, and this is not without reason. The complexity and cost of existing location and sensor-based solutions make them viable only for players with enterprise-level resources. As a result, the enterprise segment is the only space where IoT has proven itself able to drive business outcomes and transform organizations at scale. Small and medium-sized businesses as well as agile enterprise teams are left behind, lacking access to solutions that address the problems of inefficient workflows and insecure environments. Enterprise IoT Platforms and end-to-end solutions are out of their reach and building their own budget solutions based on open-source platforms requires expertise and resources they often lack.

Today, Kontakt.io announced Simon AI, the next-generation location and sensor analytics for operational environments. By combining sensors, RTLS (Real-time Location Systems,) and workflows, the solution provides operational users with contextual and workflow-specific insights and AI-driven recommendations for better asset management, people productivity, and workplace security.

"Simplifying IoT means bringing down costs, speeding up installations, and delivering location and sensor insights to actual stakeholders, bypassing IT and data departments," says Philipp von Gilsa, the CEO at Kontakt.io. "As a result, IoT finally becomes available and ROI-positive for SMB business users. We've found this segment largely underserved, and we're bringing Simon AI to enable smaller players to follow-or even outcompete-their enterprise counterparts in driving business outcomes with the Internet of Things."

As an end-to-end solution, Simon AI has all the components needed, from sensor and location tags to the final application, it works out-of-the-box, and requires no development skills. This enables operational users to quickly conduct risk-free proofs of concept and get meaningful results within weeks of deployment.

Simon AI has been in private beta for the last five months and has started the first pilots with clients in the healthcare and industrial spaces. The first public showcase of the platform is taking place during MWC Barcelona. See the solution demo at the Ruckus Networks stand 2G51 and 2K8EX in Hall 2.

To learn more, visit getsimon.ai .

About Kontakt.io

Kontakt.io simplifies location IoT. With its open, modular, and hardware-agnostic technology stack and out-of-the box integrations, Kontakt.io dramatically speeds up go to market time frame and reduces location and sensor driven solution development costs. Kontakt.io's BLE Infrastructure is open and modular and consists of three layers: The Core API and Cloud Middleware for infrastructure management and data integration. The Connectivity layer supporting proprietary BLE gateways, SDKs and agents running on third-party WiFi access points. And last but not least, the Device layer, offering a rich portfolio of proprietary BLE beacons, tags and firmware development kits for third-party devices. Together, the layers create a robust foundation for a variety of applications, including location-based content, indoor positioning and wayfinding, asset tracking (RTLS), safety and security, and condition monitoring. Since 2013, Kontakt.io has lead the BLE IoT market, with over 1.5 million of devices deployed and a loyal base of 20,000+ partners and customers globally. In 2019, Kontakt.io launched Simon AI, the next-generation Location & Sensor Analytics software suite for operational environments focusing on business users.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826961/Simon_AI.jpg )