Global Fiberboard Market Insights Feature MDF Segment as the Leading Revenue Contributor During 2018-2028, Reports Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The progress experienced in the setup of urban infrastructures has significantly promoted the demand for fiberboard. This trend is not confined to developed nations, but the contribution of developing nations towards the overall market growth for fiberboard has been impressive in the past few years. Fact.MR has actively published a fresh research report titled "Fiberboard Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market insights 2018 to 2028", to its extensive online portal which discourse information associated to the future development of the global fiberboard market. Based on research insights, the revenue growth estimated in the global market is likely to surpass 6% during the forecast period between 2018 and 2028. This advancement can be attributed to the rising preference for fiberboard over other alternatives like solid wood and cheap plywood, especially, in emerging countries.

Building and Construction Sector Paving Solid Path for Fiberboard Market

It has been noticed that the overwhelming demand for fiberboard due to the escalating count of single person households is becoming a major driver. The bourgeoning number of new household as well as construction projects is expected to steer the global fiberboard market to higher milestones. Rapid urbanization experienced across countries such as India and China, is proving favorable for the concerned market. In addition, roofing applications and renovations in relation to flooring & paneling are projected to supplement the growth range of fiberboard market.

Medium Density Fiberboard to Deliver Compelling Growth during Forecast Period

The study compiled by Fact.MR highlights the dominance of the Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) segment during the coming years. It is mentioned that MDF segment will offer three times the revenue as compared to other segments in its category. Interestingly, MDF has acquired a major market share in India is due to its versatility and cost-effectiveness. Presently, the MDF segment is projected to deliver 6% CAGR during the stated forecast period. The rising demand for this board type in the APEJ region is anticipated to boost growth opportunities for major players.

Competitive Landscape & Manufacturer Share

With innovations and high-end trends circulating at the global level, the fiberboard market displays significant potential channelized by manufacturers who are constantly striving to fulfill demands from various geographical regions. At present, the industry is geared to observe a steady growth which could result in a dynamic market by the conclusion of the forecast period. Interestingly, key market players are expanding their product portfolios across leading markets, which is proving to be a major advantages for the overall fiberboard market.

Many of the active companies are working to enhance their product capabilities with the introduction of new functionalities aiding fresh production activities. Global presence has become the primary aim and utilization of lucrative regions like the Middle East & Africa, as well as Asia Pacific in the near future will become quite intense. Some of the leading players from the global fiberboard market discussed in the report are Evergreen Fibreboard Berhadm, Kastamonu Entegre Agac Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., UAB Grigeo Baltwood, Georgia Pacific Building Products LLC, Jining Best Star Wood Co Ltd., Proteak Uno SAB de C.V., Coillte Group and Norbord Inc.

