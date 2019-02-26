The "Bad Loans Early Warning Signs and Effective Action" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The emergence of potential problem loans within a lending portfolio is an inevitable risk associated with the lending activity undertaken by any bank. However, when the credit quality of lending assets deteriorates to the point where they are Non-Performing, the consequences for a lender's capital base and reputation can be severe.

Through the extensive use of practical exercises and case studies, this 2 day workshop conducted by an experienced City practitioner, will introduce delegates to the common causes and impacts of credit deterioration. It will then focus in detail on how to identify and respond to the early warning signs of an emerging problem in relation to an individual credit exposure; providing high level instruction on how to determine whether it may be possible to restructure or rehabilitate the loan to halt the decline that has been identified.

What Will You Learn

By the end of this course you will:

A clear understanding of the negative effects of credit migration from a lender's perspective

An understanding of common causes of business failure and the most appropriate responses

The key skills to support effective exposure monitoring and the early identification of credit deterioration

An understanding of the options available to a lender in response to adverse credit migration

An understanding of what conditions are required to facilitate the rehabilitation or restructure of a deteriorating lending asset

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

The Impacts of Problem Debt

Early Warning Signs of Credit Deterioration

Accounting as Problem Indicator

Matching Early Action to Early Warnings

Day 2

Management and Other Stakeholders

Formulating a resolution strategy

Implementing an Action Plan

Putting it all into Practice

Workshop summary and final questions

