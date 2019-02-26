Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - ASIT biotech: In a transparent announcement, ASIT Biotech's board has released the conclusions from its recent meeting. Recruitment for the pivotal Phase III study of gpASIT+ for grass pollen allergies is ahead of schedule with the first patient dosed in January and top-line results are expected before the end of 2019. A €9.0m two-tranche convertible debt placing will extend ASIT's cash runway to Q320, whereas cash at the end of FY18 was €8.5m.ISIN: BE0974289218

