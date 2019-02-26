Advanced Integration Technology, LP (AIT), a global industrial automation and tooling company delivering fully integrated factory floor automation systems to the aerospace industry, announced today the establishment of a Toulouse, France-based operation. The expansion will drive AIT's European business development activities and commit further project management, supply chain, and engineering resources to our European-based customers.

In establishing this site, AIT has named Hervé Grosdemange as Director, Business Development Europe to spearhead AIT's European commercial activities.

"AIT has been conducting business in Europe for many years, and our new site in Toulouse demonstrates our sustained commitment to growing alongside our partners in the region," said Ed Chalupa, AIT's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited about our expansion here and having Hervé on the AIT team."

ABOUT AIT

AIT is the world's largest provider of automation, factory integration and tooling solutions dedicated to the global aerospace and defense industries. AIT designs, manufactures and installs turnkey systems, automated tooling and equipment for the assembly of aerospace structures. AIT serves a wide range of global, blue chip OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, including Airbus, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Spirit AeroSystems, Triumph and Bombardier. AIT has facilities in the United States, Canada, France, Spain and Sweden.

Learn more at www.aint.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005253/en/

Contacts:

Michael Wellham

+1 972-543-6679