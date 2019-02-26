MTI Wireless Edge Announces New TV White Space Antenna Family

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TV White Space refers to the gaps between frequencies used for TV broadcast and are shared for high speed wireless communications. The frequency band is between 470- 700 MHz

Utilizing these relatively low frequencies allows coverage of remote areas thus making broadband more affordable and accessible for underserved and unserved customers in the rural.

In order to enable this developing market, MTI introduced a family of Base Station antennas between 11 - 13 dBi and CPE antennas between 7.5 - 11 dBi.

Being the first to market with these antennas MTI secured a significate order from one of the largest fixed wireless broadband service provide in the USA, positioning itself as the market leader in the TVWS arena. We are committed to enhance this product family with additional antenna models.

About MTI Wireless Edge Ltd.

MTI Wireless Edge Limited develops and produces High Quality antennas for Commercial, RFID and Military applications. Commercial applications include LTE, CBRS, TVWS, Wi-Fi, Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP), Point-to-Point (PtP), 5G and Small Cell Backhaul. Antenna types include MIMO, Dual Slant, Double Dual Slant, Omni, Base Station & CPE antennas.

For the RFID market, MTI offers antennas for RFID readers and terminals.

Military applications include a wide range of broadband, tactical and specialized communications antennas, antenna systems and DF arrays installed on numerous ground, airborne, naval and submarine platforms worldwide

With over 40 years of experience, MTI offers the widest range of antennas for all frequencies and applications.

