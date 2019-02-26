Intertwining contextual intelligence and data connectivity for unique spatial big data insights

GeoSpock - the extreme-scale spatial big data company that provides analytics, visualisation, builds insight, and enables predictions across space and time today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Spatial Big Data Platform, which enables stakeholders to reveal hidden data insights and drive game-changing business decisions.

The Spatial Big Data Platform unifies GeoSpock's product suite, offering the same capabilities extreme geospatial scale and hyper-efficient retrieval to clients in an accessible and user-friendly way. With a rise in data stemming from the machine-to machine-economy, as well as the Internet of things endpoint market, the Platform offers the analysis, management, and exploration of this data to empower decision-makers with the insights to manage real-time data and users, as well as predict future scenarios.

Using its Spatial Big Data Platform to run queries on petabytes of data, GeoSpock is able to delve deeper, analysing capabilities to enable outcomes for future business benefit. The Platform's capacity for data management also improves the user experience as it allows businesses to preview data before ingesting, ensuring optimised performance. Finally, the Platform transforms the way businesses can explore and visualise their data, bringing together multiple datasets to discover hidden patterns and enable immediate business impacts.

Richard Baker, CEO at GeoSpock, comments: "Our Spatial Big Data Platform the first of its kind is a revolutionary approach to data analytics and demonstrates GeoSpock's leading technological expertise. The platform allows business leaders from industries, including automotive or Internet of Everything (IoE), to reveal contextual intelligence via state of the art data connectivity. We are looking forward to working with businesses to help them to gain valuable insights from their untapped data assets and put their business at the forefront of their industry."

GeoSpock aims to become the de facto processing engine at the heart of next-generation infrastructure, including smart cities and the Internet of Everything (IoE), as well as powering future mobility applications, including the management of autonomous vehicle fleets. The company's revolutionary data engine analyses extreme amounts of contextual data in sub-second response time.

About GeoSpock

GeoSpock provides analyticsbuildsinsightandenablespredictionsacross space and time. Its proprietary spatial big data platform visualises extreme amounts of contextual data in milliseconds and its architecture has the ability to analyse trillions of geospatial and temporal data points in sub-second response time. Conceived by Dr Steve Marsh while reading for his PhD in Computer Science at Cambridge University and founded as a business in 2013, GeoSpock is the future of big data management, providing extreme-scale, high volume-ingest, ease of use, and interactive results. Learn more at www.geospock.com or on Twitter @GeoSpock

