Lubrizol Premium Partner at IQS Tech Fest 2019

CLEVELAND, February 25, 2019 - The Lubrizol Corporation's Engineered Polymers business was one of the premium sponsors of the third edition of IQS Tech Fest and actively participated in the conference that took place in Barcelona, Spain on January 24th.

The event, which is organized by the Chemical Institute of Sarria (IQS), gathered about 1,000 people and 34 startup companies involved in industrial entrepreneurship. The festival was born with the aim of promoting industrial innovation and seeks to foster collaboration between industrial startups and international companies. The event also included an exhibition and an industrial investment forum, apart from the conference with international speakers.

"One of our goals at Lubrizol Engineered Polymers is to solve global problems that no one has solved so far," states Dr. Jesus Santamaria, regional business director for Engineered Polymers, EMEAI. "We see value in collaborating with startups by building access to a new source or a unique way to solve a meaningful market problem - where both parties contribute with either innovative technology, business models or market intelligence that will benefit both."

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

With more than 55 years of experience and a worldwide network that includes formulation design, manufacturing, R&D and cutting-edge technologies, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com)

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.





Media Contacts

Nicholas Galioto

+1 216 447-5697

The Lubrizol Corporation

Lidia Valcarcel

+34 93 579-9565

