Act-On Software Invests in Product, Expertise, and Resources for the Financial Services Industry

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / Act-On Software, the leading Adaptive Marketing platform that drives personalized and purposeful multi-channel marketing, announces new customized strategic guidance to complement the financial services-specific product features released in 2018. This additional focus is a result of banking, credit union, and wealth management customers' seeing massive success in 2018 after implementing Act-On's platform to accelerate their digital growth strategies.

Act-On recognizes the marketing challenges that financial institutions face in the digital landscape, where 81 percent of customers start their financial shopping online, according to Bankrate. With marketing automation, financial marketers can drive personalized engagement, align with their sales team, understand multiple buyer personas, and automate nurture campaigns while staying compliant in the current regulatory environment.

Act-On supports financial customers with new catalogue of templates, resources and expertise

With financial marketers top of mind, Act-On has invested in product features and multimedia resources to help them adopt modern marketing practices and develop effective strategies. This includes industry-specific templates for landing pages, forms, and emails, as well as partnerships with respected industry thought leaders. In addition, financial industry-specific agencies such as Lone Beacon, a full-service marketing firm dedicated to assisting independent financial advisors, have joined the likes of Freedom Finance, Black Knight, Inc., Tower Federal Credit Union, and RSA Insurance in leveraging Act-On's platform.

As financial institutions transition from mass email marketing to targeted multi-channel campaign marketing, Act-On works with them to help maximize their ROI on marketing campaigns while eliminating the manual work that's too often required for personalized nurturing. This customized strategic guidance, specific to the customer's business objectives, helps uncover solutions to their biggest challenges and deliver real results quickly.

Act-On has an increasing presence at financial services industry events, where marketing consultants are available to discuss Adaptive Marketing solutions specific to the attendee's financial institution. Act-On will be in San Francisco on February 26-27, 2019 at The Digital Marketing for Financial Services Summit West.

Financial institutions leverage Act-On to set themselves apart from the competition

Financial marketers are seeing the positive impact of the Act-On solution and recognizing it as a differentiator between them and their competition who have yet to incorporate marketing automation (which is 69 percent of financial institutions, according to The State of Digital Growth).

"Through the analytics, and knowing where they are in the cycle and what they're interested in, we're able to deliver customers the right message that we think is most relevant to them," said Marc Wilensky, Vice President of Communications and Brand Marketing at Tower Federal Credit Union. "We've seen a two-three times increase in our open rates, especially to the follow-up emails, and we've seen a lot more customers starting loan applications."

Similarly, Act-On customer TruStone Financial has achieved an average 68.8 percent open rate on nurturing emails with up to 83.3 percent for highly-segmented emails, creating more opportunities for customer interaction and business growth.

To learn more about Act-On's tailored offerings for the financial services industry, visit Act-On.com.

About Us

Act-On Software is the leader in Adaptive Marketing solutions that empower marketers to achieve the purposeful and personalized engagement that their business needs to thrive. Act-On makes customer data actionable, enabling marketers to strategize better business outcomes, drive more relevant multi-channel marketing, and generate higher customer lifetime value--all with the fastest time-to-value. For more information, visit Act-On Software.

Contacts

Lexi Baker

PR Manager

121 SW Morrison St., #1600

Work: 9712024076

lexi.baker@act-on.com

www.act-on.com

Links

https://www.act-on.com/press/

https://www.act-on.com/customers/industries/financial-services/

https://www.act-on.com/blog/

SOURCE: Act-On Software

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/536995/Act-On-Software-Invests-in-Product-Expertise-and-Resources-for-the-Financial-Services-Industry