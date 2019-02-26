Helping creative ideas land in industrial application, the second "XCMG Cup" announces finalists

XUZHOU, China, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The second "XCMG Cup" Green Innovation Design Competition, hosted by China's leading construction machinery manufacturer XCMG, has selected 30 excellent entries submitted by students and creative talents, 15 of which have made to the final round.

This year's competition is themed on finding new energy solutions for the R&D of hoisting and excavating machines, specifically high-efficacy solutions for aerial mounting of impeller fan assembly and design solutions for small, green-powered multifunctional excavators.

Nearly 800 individuals, teams and organizations from eight countries and regions, including mainland China, Macau, Canada, Brazil, Czech, Turkey, Bangladesh and Russia, have submitted creative solutions to the competition.

Two panels of XCMG experts developed two scoring plans to select the excellent entries and nominate the finalists with focuses on the innovative efforts and practicability of the projects. The juries will also give guidance to the finalists on how to make the solutions work in real construction conditions.

"It's very well worth mentioning that the 'XCMG Cup' focuses highly on the application of the submitted projects, many concepts and creative ideas from the previous competition have been applied in product design and development," said Ren Huaibei, director of XCMG Environment Technology's technical center.

For example, the compact low-noise, high-efficacy fan project from the first "XCMG Cup" has been mass-manufactured by XCMG. Another first prize winner from the first "XCMG Cup" was a concept suction sweeper truck, the working mechanism of which has improved cleaning efficacy significantly.

The 8-ton high-speed sweeper truck is the industry's first model to achieve a cleaning speed of 30 kilometer/hour (18.6 mile/hour), in comparison to the standard 10 kilometer/hour (3.2 mile/hour), the model can be widely operated on highways, airports, piers and bridges.

The XCMG Cup is one of XCMG's 14 precisely positioned global public welfare projects that revolutionizes traditional R&D model by inviting the strong brains from around the world to solve difficult problems of the industry on XCMG-Cloud, an industrial data and information hub that is a joint project with Aliyun.

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 75 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

