Umbraco today launched Umbraco 8, the most advanced and easiest to use version of the flexible and full-featured open-source content management system (CMS) running more than 500,000 live websites. Building on its reputation as the "friendly CMS," Umbraco 8 makes it even easier for companies of any size to create and deliver relevant, compelling and personalized content-in any language-to engage and convert customers across websites, mobile apps, and other digital initiatives.

Umbraco 8, built on the Microsoft .Net platform, now includes several industry-first features and functionalities focused on simplicity, stability, and usability:

Language Variants-allows variants of the same content in one project, greatly reducing the complexity of managing multilingual content, without needing development to get similar capabilities.

Infinite Editing-enables editors to seamlessly move back and forth between different parts of the website, supporting modern content creation without compromising workflow

Content Apps-offers easy access to "best of breed" third-party applications for additional functionality as well as new content-aware features that gives end-users an entirely new way to extend, learn, evaluate, and as a result, improve their content.

"Content is still king, and these new features in Umbraco 8 help support the creation of compelling and highly effective content that will reach all key audiences without the technology getting in the way," said Niels Hartvig, Umbraco's founder and chief unicorn. "With Umbraco 8, creating multilingual sites is as easy as clicking a couple of buttons. Editors can seamlessly move through a jungle of content. And content creators can get valuable insights into which content is having the most impact, and why, so they can produce what will more effectively generate what we all want from a website-more sales."

The "Next Level" of Umbraco Arrives

According to Scandia CEO and founder Nik Wahlberg, a long-time gold partner and Umbraco user, "Umbraco has always been more than just a CMS, but this release takes the powerful application development platform to the next level entirely."

"With Umbraco 8, our clients now gain a slew of modern and much-anticipated features, from content variations for multilingualization and personalization to best of breed apps and a streamlined user experience," Wahlberg added. "With Umbraco Headless following shortly to serve both our Web and mobile initiatives, both Umbraco and our clients in financial services and identity protection look forward to Umbraco's steady growth."

Marcel Digital, a Chicago-based digital agency and Umbraco gold partner, expects Umbraco 8 to give his clients, and the visitors to their websites, an even greater overall experience. "With Umbraco 8, site owners can give their website visitors a more relevant and personalized browsing experience that generates more website engagement, along with increased sales," said Peter Delehanty, marketing manager, Marcel Digital. "In addition, with Infinite Editing, our clients can now edit a page of their website by simply clicking on the content or media and making the changes right there in the window, with the changes immediately effective. It's a huge time saver."

Umbraco Awards Nominations Due by March 22

Nominations are open for the 2019 Umbraco Awards, an annual program honoring the best Umbraco projects in 10 categories, including Best Cloud Solution, Best Custom Solution, Best Editing Experience, Best Gold Partner Solution, Best Certified Partner Solution, Best Designed Site, Best New Tech, Package Award, Best Content app (Umbraco 8) and the Jury's Choice Award. Nominate at https://codegarden19.com/umbraco-awards-2019/

Winners will be announced at Codegarden 2019 on May 22-24 in Odense, Denmark.

About Umbraco

Umbraco is an open source CMS built on the Microsoft .NET platform. Often referred to as the "Friendly CMS," Umbraco gives developers the flexibility and freedom to build website, apps and other solutions with the look and features they want, while enabling editors and content creators to easily and quickly get content in front of their customers as quickly as possible. Created in 2005 by Danish developer Niels Hartvig, Umbraco also offers the Umbraco Cloud, providing all-in-one Azure hosting and predictability in cost, performance and time. More than 500,000 websites run live on UmbracoCMS and the Umbraco Cloud, supported by more than 220,000 very active Umbraco community members. For more information, visit www.umbraco.com

Contacts:

