Lakeland Industries, Inc.: Lakeland Industries Announces Upcoming Investor Events

RONKONKOMA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of technologically-advanced protective clothing for industry, healthcare and to first responders on the federal, state and local levels, today announced the following upcoming investor events:

Roth Capital 31st Annual Conference, March 18, 2019

Lakeland will be participating in Roth Capital's annual investor conference on March 18, 2019 in Dana Point, CA at the Ritz Carlton Hotel. One-on-one meetings with institutional investment firms will be scheduled throughout the day.

Sidoti & Company Spring Conference, March 28, 2019

Lakeland will be participating in the Sidoti & Company Spring Conference on March 28, 2019 in New York, NY at the Marriott Marquis Hotel. In addition to a group presentation, one-on-one meetings with institutional investment firms will be scheduled throughout the day.

The investor presentation used at the conferences will be posted in the investor relations section of the Company's website on the day of each event.

About Lakeland Industries, Inc.:

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of safety garments and accessories for the industrial protective clothing market. The Company's products are sold by a direct sales force and through independent sales representatives to a network of over 1,200 safety and mill supply distributors. These distributors in turn supply end user industrial customers such as chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, janitorial, pharmaceutical and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as hospitals and laboratories. In addition, Lakeland supplies federal, state, and local government agencies, fire and police departments, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and many other federal and state agencies. For more information concerning Lakeland, please visit the Company online at www.lakeland.com .

CONTACT:

Phone: 631-981-9700

Christopher Ryan, CJRyan@lakeland.com

Teri W. Hunt, TWHunt@lakeland.com

SOURCE: Lakeland Industries, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/536810/Lakeland-Industries-Announces-Upcoming-Investor-Events