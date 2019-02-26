Enterprise Estonia: 1oT Launches New eSIM at MWC

TALLINN, Estonia, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1oT, the global connectivity provider, founded in 2016 in Estonia, is launching an unlocked eSIM card for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Feb 25-28, 2019. This eSIM will enable clients to swap between different carrier services "over-the-air" without the need to change the physical SIM card itself.

1oT is bringing this revolutionary technology to a wide range of global startups, SMEs, and tomorrow's enterprises. The company is handling the complexity of working with multiple carriers while providing one invoice, one connectivity management platform, and one eSIM card with multiple pre-negotiated carrier deals in over 190 countries. This is the future of SIM technology pushed to the market in collaboration with Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security, the world's leading eSIM manufacturer. As of today, 1oT is connecting 300,000 devices worldwide and has experienced highest growth from the electric scooter sharing market, where they are serving top US and European market players in the world.

Head of the Estonian delegation at Mobile World Congress Kairit Sikkal from Enterprise Estonia said as a result of the partnership between a forward-thinking government, proactive entrepreneurs and tech-savvy people, Estonia is in the forefront of all e-things - be it e-solutions, online government services, online voting or e-school. "We predict that eSIM will take over the world just as has e-residency or blockchain. It is just a question of how fast you can get on board with the revolution."

At MWC you can also see Fortumo which develops a platform for digital merchants to launch telco partnerships for user acquisition and payments. In Barcelona, the company will be showcasing its Trident Bundling Platform and its Direct Carrier Billing Platform, which recently saw uptake from Spotify and Deezer. Axinom, whose products enable to serve over 41 million users in 190 countries with media content that comprises of 90+ Live TV channels, 12 language localizations and over 4,200 movies. And among others also Mooncascade, who is the only company in the region to be a certified Google Cloud Partner (Google Cloud Architect, Google Professional Data Engineer).

About Enterprise Estonia

Enterprise Estonia promotes business and regional policy in Estonia and is one of the largest institutions within the national support system for entrepreneurship by providing financial assistance, counselling, cooperation opportunities and training for entrepreneurs, research institutions, the public and non-profit sectors.