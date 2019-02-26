The "Consumer Market Forecasts Eastern Europe Pack" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Highlights

Comprehensive data set on the past and projected demographic and socio-economic (household income and expenditure) variables underlying the consumer market for countries in Eastern Europe.

Date range is 2008 to 2038.

The report identifies where the growth segments are and their relative size.

This report series is designed to provide a comprehensive summary of the key demographic and socio-economic trends underlying the consumer markets of the countries covered in this package. It covers age profile, births and deaths, housing, education, employment, worker productivity, household incomes both average as well as the distribution of households by income and expenditure patterns by income levels. It also details the healthcare expenditure trends and levels.

The structure of the report is consistent across countries enabling easy comparison. Each page is a chart and table of the key variables on each subject. Because demographics tend to follow consistent trends it means these forecasts provide a strong underlying platform on which to build economic scenarios and market strategies. The report package identifies the markets (country, income and age segments) which have growth potential and those that don't, allowing you to identify the markets that are potential growth areas.

Demographics significantly determine the size and nature of a consumer market and how it will change over the next 20 years. This report series provides a comprehensive but concise data-driven profile of what the consumer will be like over the next 20 years including age profile, education and skill level, ability to earn, household incomes and the distribution of households by income and then expenditure patterns across 12 categories of expenditure by income level. It also looks at expenditure on health which is a growth area of consumer spending. By being consistent in format it enables comparison between countries. It is also designed to provide key information quickly and efficiently. Each page is a chart and a table of the underlying data.

Topics Covered

Country Synopsis

Global Rank on key variables

Projected Growth Rates for 2018 to 2028 of Key Variables

Population Dynamics

Population Age Profile

Birth Dynamics

Death Dynamics

Housing

Education

Employment

Productivity

GDP

Household Incomes (Real US$ 2017 values)

Distribution of Households by Income all Households

Distribution of Household by Income Urban (China only)

Propensity to spend by Category by Income Segment

Amount (US$) spent by Category by Income Segment

Income Segment's Share of Total Household Expenditure

Estimated Age by Household Income Segment Size

Healthcare Expenditure (Real US$ 2017 values)

Health of the Country

Methodology

Countries Covered

Albania

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Bulgaria

Czech Republic

Estonia

Georgia

Hungary

Kazakhstan

Latvia

Lithuania

Poland

Republic of Moldova

Romania

Slovakia

Turkey

Ukraine

