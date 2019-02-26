Groundbreaking pediatric non-verbal disorder treatment QBM-001 presented to over 30,000 drug discovery professionals through print edition of DDN News

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2019) - Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO), a biotechnology acceleration company, today announced that in the February issue of DDNews, journalists conducted an interview with Q BioMed CEO Dennis Corin, focused on the mechanism of action, development path, and market opportunities of QBM-001 which is being developed to help treat rare pediatric non-verbal autism spectrum disorder. The article is available at the following link on page 21 and 23: http://ddn-news.com/lib/sitefiles/pdf/Issues/DDNEWS_0219.pdf

Among the over 60,000 U.S. children who develop Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) every year, approximately 20,000 become non-verbal. The statistics are similar in Europe. Currently, there are no drugs available to treat this condition. As a result, the lifetime costs of assisted living and supplemental healthcare average $10 million per person and is currently estimated to cost the healthcare system over $200 billion a year. This is compounded by an additional $10 million during the lifespan of the person due to loss in productivity. There is no measure of the severe emotional strain for families when a child is non-verbal.

"QBM-001 is a combination therapy that is designed to reduce the levels of two molecules that are elevated in our target group by targeting multiple pathways. When these two molecules are elevated, they are known to induce neurodegeneration and inhibit speech," the article quoted Mr. Corin's description of the groundbreaking drug's mechanism of action.

DDNews' monthly print newspaper is circulated to more than 30,000 drug discovery research professionals throughout North America, where it delivers news that is specific to the pharma/biotech industries, always with a keen eye toward stories that affect the business of drug discovery.



About Q BioMed Inc.

Q BioMed aims to accelerate the monetization of biomedical technologies through rapid innovation and collaborative partnerships with industry leading researchers. Q BioMed believes its assets in oncology, vascular disease, and rare orphan diseases address unmet medical needs and large markets. The Company's FDA approved, non-opioid drug Metastron, which relieves cancer bone pain, is expected to begin generating revenues in 2019. Metastron is also approved for sale in 21 other countries. In addition to treating pain, Metastron has shown evidence of treating the cancer itself and extending survival. Q BioMed plans to conduct Phase IV trials to support label extension and cancer survival benefit using Metastron.

For more information please visit www.qbiomed.com.

