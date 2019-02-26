Luxury Holiday Company, Natural Retreats, Rebrands as Together Travel Co.

WILMSLOW, England, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheshire-based luxury holiday company, Natural Retreats, is undertaking a full-scale re-brand and will shortly unveil its new identity as Together Travel Co.

The contemporary new brand draws on Together Travel Co.'s continuing commitment to Natural Retreat's four, founding brand values; offering an incredible breadth of locations across the UK, unifying guests in luxurious self-catering properties, providing exceptional service and reacquainting the Great British holidaymaker with the great outdoors.

The new name, 'Together Travel Co.,' represents the ever-changing landscape of UK travel and the modern family, where loved ones who are now geographically spread opt to reconnect via a well-timed break, bringing the whole group together to enjoy their own personal 'milestone moments', as one.

Whilst the name and aesthetics of the brand have changed, the same commitment towards providing unforgettable holiday experiences that began when they opened the doors to the first collection of luxury lodges back in 2006, will continue to prosper within each of their locations.

Together Travel Co. will unveil the new brand to existing guests and the wider travel industry on Thursday 28th February via a full-scale digital launch, which will coincide with a time-limited special offer to encourage guests to explore the newly branded locations for themselves.

Commenting on the launch of Together Travel Co., Founder Matthew Spence said:

"As a dynamic and evolving British holiday company, we were keen to refresh our identity, and in doing so capture the very essence of why our many guests leave us feeling restored and re-connected; having enjoyed precious time and milestone moments, together with those they treasure most.

"Together Travel Co. represents a new chapter for our organisation, whilst still acknowledging the incredible service that our expert Concierge Team will continue to demonstrate in understanding the needs of all your party and motives for your next trip.

"Together also acknowledges the warm welcome that awaits you from the on-site teams, which means that you can slip into holiday mode from the moment you arrive and discard the stresses of everyday life. Together, we will all make sure every second of your holiday counts, allowing you to live like a local and explore our inspiring destinations."

Interested parties can learn more about the official re-brand by visiting www.togethertravel.co.uk from February 28th onwards.

About Natural Retreats

Natural Retreats UK is a unique British travel company, offering extraordinary holidays at a selection of stunning coastal and countryside locations across the UK since 2006, including; The Inn at John O'Groats, Lews Castle in the Outer Hebrides, Trewhiddle Village in South Cornwall and Nature's Point on the Llyn Peninsula.

From glass-fronted lodges and sprawling, family villas, to cosy cottages and penthouse apartments, Natural Retreats offers luxury self-catering accommodation for all to enjoy, alongside a dedicated Concierge Team; experts in crafting bespoke itineraries and unforgettable stays.

