SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Recognized as 'Top Rated Marketing Automation Software for 2019' by TrustRadius

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, today announced it has been recognized as a Top Rated Marketing Automation Software for 2019 on TrustRadius, the widely-respected B2B software technology review platform.

"SharpSpring was given its Top Rated award based directly on end-user feedback," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Reviewers highlight the product's email tracking capabilities and the positive onboarding experiences they've had as two benefits of using SharpSpring."

This marks the second year in a row that SharpSpring has been honored as a top choice for marketing automation by customers through the TrustRadius Top Rated awards. Not influenced by analyst opinion or by the vendor's company size, popularity, or status as a TrustRadius customer, Top Rated awards are the voice of the market.

"Customer-driven awards, like the Trust Radius's Top Rated Marketing Automation Software Award, are incredibly important to everyone at our company," SharpSpring CEO Rick Carlson said. "Our entire business revolves around maximizing customers' ability to grow their businesses with a truly affordable software platform that is a tiny fraction of the cost of competing solutions.

"Receiving recognition like this, based on our customers' experience with us, is an affirmation of our value and huge motivator for our entire team. Our ability to compete and beat companies many times our size is a tribute to our employees and their dedication. I want to thank our customers for their support and our employees for their hard work - it's a big win for our entire team."

Products qualified for inclusion in the 2019 Top Rated Marketing Automation Software list stood out from more than 100 platforms listed on TrustRadius' site for that category. SharpSpring appears alongside HubSpot, Marketo, and Oracle Eloqua.

Here is a sampling of customer comments on TrustRadius about SharpSpring:

"SharpSpring is just a better, more holistic tool. SharpSpring has more features and functionality and is able to do more things. I also trust SharpSpring more than many other tools. I can confidently recommend SharpSpring vs. some of the others."

- Courtney Nappo, The Marketing Squad

"SharpSpring is a full-featured marketing automation platform that is within reach of most small businesses due to its cost and ease of use. It has features to satisfy both large and small businesses and can be customized for any industry. We have successfully implemented SharpSpring with small businesses that tried other marketing automation platforms in the past but left due to the costs and complexity of the platforms. Business owners are amazed at how easy SharpSpring is to use."

- Gary Shouldis, 3Bug MediaMarketing and Advertising

"SharpSpring is great for teams of marketers and sales people who need to wear multiple hats every day. Need to track incoming leads, setup and distribute list emails, build a new landing page for an offer, write a sales-driven email sequence to promote it, and then be able to visually, cleanly report on it all? That's what SharpSpring helps us do, and knowing how to use the platform makes our sales and marketing teams more valuable to our business."

- Kyle Moloo, Big Presence

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) Platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com .

Company Contact:

Brad Stanczak

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 352-448-0967

Email: IR@sharpspring.com

Investor Relations:

Liolios Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

Phone: 949-574-3860

Email: SHSP@liolios.com

SOURCE: SharpSpring, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/536837/SharpSpring-Recognized-as-Top-Rated-Marketing-Automation-Software-for-2019-by-TrustRadius