NMS Consulting, Inc.: Technology Industry Pioneer, Dr. Edward T. H. Wu, Joins NMS Consulting as Managing Director

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ('NMSC') today announced that technology leader and pioneer, Dr. Edward T. H. Wu has joined NMS Consulting's Corporate Advisory practice as Managing Director. Dr. Wu, who is highly regarded as a visionary entrepreneur, educator, author and founder of several high-tech companies, will be based from the firm's Beverly Hills and Hong Kong offices.

Dr. Wu's career spans more than 30 years both in the United States and China where he has been responsible for the growth of multiple companies that specialize in technology, solar energy and solar thermal, clean energy, software and electronics. Dr. Wu founded Shenzhen, China based Ferroton Advanced Electronics Ceramics, Inc., a firm specializing in its patented technology related to Piezoelectric Ceremic Transformer (PCT) technology. In addition, Dr. Wu founded TwinBridge Software, Inc. having also served as Chairman and CEO leading this company to introduce the first Chinese, Korean and Japanese versions of Microsoft's Windows operating and front end editing systems. In 1996, TwinBridge was the first leading company to launch Chinese OCR, Translation, Hand Writing and Voice Recognition software to the world. Twinbridge's further success resulted in Dr. Wu's development of an international distribution network with the Taiwan Foreign Affairs Department resulting in the TwinBridge software being selected as one of the major Chinese education tools and standards to the global trading and business associations, culture and literature institutions, Chinese communities and schools.

Dr. Wu is also a patented inventor having received numerous patents most recently having invented an innovative MiniSolar Concentrator technology which is highly scalable, easily deployable and maintainable solar energy systems. He is also the founder of Solar Buster Corporation, a manufacturing and sales firm of the MiniSolar Concentrator to the global markets.

'It's an honor to be part of the NMS Consulting senior team' said. Dr. Wu 'I am eager to work with existing and new clients in both the USA and China where I am able to apply experience and expertise, coupled with guidance in assisting our clients in achieving their goals.'

'As NMS Consulting is cementing its position as a global professional services firm, its important that we maintain our commitment to only attracting and working with the highest caliber of professionals' said, Trevor M. Saliba, Managing Partner. 'Dr. Wu is a true leader and pioneer in the technology sector and leader both here in the United States as well as China. His counsel to NMS Consulting clients both in China and the USA shall prove invaluable, especially to Chinese firms looking to enter the USA market and American firms looking to enter the China market. It's a pleasure to welcome Dr. Wu to the team'

Dr. Wu received his Ph.D from the Materials Science Department at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in 1983. In addition, he was a professor at UCLA from 1987 to 1990 where he also conducted groundbreaking and innovative research in ferroelectric thin films for electro-optical applications, piezoelectric fibers for robot sensing applications, and metallic glass for neuron network applications. As a highly regarded leading scientist in subatomic particle physics, Dr. Wu has published 15 papers and authored a book 'My Universe - A Theory of Yangton and Tington Pairs' to explain the formations and correlations between Space, Time, Matter and Energy, which have made a great impact to modern physics.

