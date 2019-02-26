Ericsson to Transform Tele 2 Russia Network Towards 5G

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Ericsson Radio System to drive Tele2 network transformation in Russia

Deal spans Tele2's infrastructure across 27 regions in Russia - including Moscow and St-Petersburg

- including and St-Petersburg Five-year deal part of Tele2's goal to launch 5G in Russia

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been selected by Tele2 Russia to upgrade its network with the 5G-ready Ericsson Radio System, including software. More than 50,000 base stations will be deployed across the country as part of the five-year network modernization deal.

The deal will enable higher speed and capacity rates and prepare the Tele2 network for 5G.

The deal was signed at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona by Sergey Emdin, CEO of Tele2, and Sebastian Tolstoy, Head of Ericsson Russia.

Under the terms of the agreement, the parties will cooperate to implement technological solutions on Tele2's infrastructure across 27 regions in Russia - including Moscow and Saint Petersburg - to meet constantly growing data traffic demands.

Sergey Emdin, CEO of Tele2 Russia, says: "Mobile traffic in networks will continue to grow exponentially. We are deploying a high-quality network based on advanced equipment while taking into account the increasing data volumes and technological changes in the industry. Before launching 5G networks, Russia must first address several infrastructure issues. However, when all barriers are overcome, new networks will be built faster than LTE, partly owing to existing infrastructure. This would be possible only with Ericsson's cutting-edge technology. We are sure that Ericsson's experience, expertise and market-leading portfolio will allow us to upgrade our network to meet loads and gear up for the launch of 5G."

Sebastian Tolstoy, Head of Ericsson in Russia, says: "Tele2 is an important strategic partner. We understand that their subscribers have high expectations on mobile connection speeds. Advanced 4G networks and 5G communication technologies provide the data throughput required. Ericsson's commercial equipment and software for wireless communications support 5G technologies and we can deploy new functionality as soon as Russian regulators make the necessary decisions on frequencies, enabling operators to provide relevant services."



FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46-10-719-69-92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46-10-719-00-00)

About Tele2

Tele2 started operations in Russia in 2003 when it launched GSM network in several regions. Over this time the company has turned from a small regional mobile operator into a federal player. In 2013 Tele2 opened a new page in its history. Today Tele2 has operations in 65 Russian regions including Moscow and Moscow Region. As of 2017, Tele2's subscriber base totals 40.6 mn.

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

Ericsson at Mobile World Congress 2019

Join or follow Ericsson at MWC 2019 in Barcelona from February 25 to 28 and experience the future of 5G and IoT innovation. We will present unique insights on 5G business opportunities and showcase use cases that enhance service providers' business and customer experiences. Take the opportunity to learn more about the latest trends and technology shaping the ICT industry, now and in the future. Join us live and online at www.ericsson.com/mwc

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-to-transform-tele-2-russia-network-towards-5g,c2749632

The following files are available for download: