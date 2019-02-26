Blackford Analysis Commended by Frost & Sullivan for its Visionary Implementation of Platform-based Approaches in the Medical Imaging Space

Its platform streamlines the implementation of multiple solutions, accelerating their deployment from years to weeks

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global market for medical imaging artificial intelligence (AI) marketplace solutions, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Blackford Analysis with the 2019 Global Visionary Innovation Leadership Award. The Blackford Platform ably addresses radiology organizations' critical need for a streamlined platform for the deployment of AI and medical image analysis applications. It follows a stringent vetting process to offer quality applications, adoption of which ultimately reduces the cost of care while improving efficiency through automation and standardized processes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826374/Blackford_Analysis_Award.jpg

"Blackford brings a tried and tested solution to radiology AI through the experience of deploying their centralized platform at numerous imaging centers and hospitals in order to utilize their registration product and in ophthalmology for hosting analysis workflows. The solution enables departments and organizations to deploy multiple applications from different vendors," said Siddharth Shah, Industry Analyst. "Using Blackford Platform, hospitals and radiology centers can quickly deploy any application and easily switch to a different one whenever needed. The company also presents other non-AI medical imaging applications such as those that enable 3D printing."

The platform offers customers the added advantage of only having to negotiate legal and financial terms once with the platform provider. This, along with the ease of implementation, allows radiologists to begin using applications in weeks instead of years. The company also leverages cloud technology to handle pre-processing, de-identification, re-identification and post-processing of patient data, in compliance with healthcare privacy laws.

Unlike their competitors, Blackford focuses on a carefully curated range of applications. Partner vendors that want to be on the platform must be vetted by Blackford. Initially for regulatory approvals, then for software and hardware validation, technical and end-user support, interoperability, and privacy and security issues. This approach puts the burden of validation on the platform provider instead of the client radiology organization, further hastening the process of deploying an application. This is especially valuable because there may be multiple applications available for the same use case, and validating all of them may not be feasible for a radiology organization.

"The marketplace offers partners direct access to a large installed base of Blackford's customers. This means improved revenue generation opportunities through lower time-to-market and customer acquisition costs," noted Shah. "Overall, the Blackford marketplace has proved ideal for enhancing the adoption of validated AI solutions globally."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Leadership Award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Blackford Analysis

Blackford provides a single platform to quickly access and manage a curated marketplace of regulatory approved medical image analysis applications and AI algorithms that add clinical value. Easily integrated into existing workflows, the platform provides actionable information that allows healthcare providers to use imaging information smartly and reduce the cost of care, while improving diagnostic confidence and patient outcomes. Founded in 2010, and with operations in the United Kingdom and the United States, Blackford Analysis is backed by TRI Cap, Old College Capital, and Archangel Investors, one of the UK's leading business angel syndicates. blackfordanalysis.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Bianca Torres

P: 1.210.477.8418

E: bianca.torres@frost.com

Greg Kingston

E: greg@blackfordanalysis.com

P: +44 131 6688 411