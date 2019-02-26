Infection Control Products Come Into the Spotlight for Healthcare Facilities

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology within healthcare facilities has significantly improved in order to reduce infections. Despite the advancements, though, it is estimated that there are 1.7 million healthcare-associated infection (HAI) cases and 99,000 associated deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Primarily, 32% of infections are caused by urinary tract infections (UTI), while other infections such as surgical site incidents account for 22% of cases, according to CDC. Infection control products have come into the spotlight in order to keep hospital facilities documented and maintained, as well as to protect the safety of public health. Practitioners may use or prescribe antibiotics, anti-fungal, and anti-bacterial products or drugs in order to control infectious diseases on site. However, the demand for efficient and effective infection control devices and technology is growing in an effort to potentially eliminate these incidents. According to data compiled by Data Bridge Market Research, the global infection control market was valued at USD 15.2 Billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2024. PCT Ltd. (OTC: PCTL), MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD), Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI), Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH), Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS)

Modern healthcare facilities employ various types of devices and procedures to treat patients and help them recover. However, during the use of these certain procedures, such as catheters or ventilators, patients may develop an infectious disease. These HAIs include central line-associated bloodstream infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, and ventilator-associated pneumonia, according to the CDC. In particular, cases such as UTIs and noroviruses can be highly contagious. Hospitals work towards to effectively suppressing diseases itself and prevent possible spreading. "As infection prevention challenges evolve-such as emerging infectious organisms and resistance-healthcare organizations must focus on preventing hospital-acquired infections and ensuring better patient outcomes. To achieve these goals, Infection Prevention professionals must be involved in all decisions affecting the delivery of patient care. Healthcare is ever-changing, and innovative approaches are critical as we look to the future of infection prevention," said Lena Browning, Principal-Accreditation and Regulatory Compliance at Compass Clinical Consulting.

PCT Ltd. (OTC: PCTL) announced yesterday that, "it has sold and is currently installing a large volume C-104 Hydrolyte System to an existing customer, H2S Safe Treat, Inc. of Ada, OK (H2S). H2S requested and has agreed to an option to purchase four more C-104 Systems at the agreed pricing schedule on or before September 15, 2019. H2S currently operates a lower volume C-102 system purchased in July 2018 for the generation of fluids used in its proprietary treatment process which removes environmentally and commercially harmful Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) from crude oil and natural gas. H2S is expanding the beta field-testing of its proven treatment and decontamination processes as it moves toward commercial scale operations.

Aaron Vogt, CEO of H2S, stated, "We are very pleased with the performance of the PCT equipment and systems in our initial Beta field tests. Those tests are being expanded from single to multiple well and subsequently to multiple field operations. The reliability, technical support and ease of operation of PCT systems convinced us to name PCT as our systems supplier for the expanded field-testing program and commercial roll-out. This is why we have agreed to option the purchase of 4 additional systems to provide the increasing volume of fluids we will require over the coming months."

Gary Grieco, Chairman & President of PCT Ltd, noted that, 'if the purchase options are exercised by H2S, it will increase our sales of Large Volume Systems from $60,00 to over $180,000 for the current year'. PCT's Large Volume Hydrolyte Systems are now being used to remediate infection and contamination problems in both the Agricultural and Oil & Gas markets. The ability to produce thousands of gallons per day, per system, allows the Hydrolyte fluid solutions to be used to treat existing oil or gas wells to reduce hydrogen sulfide in 'sour wells,' to reduce maintenance problems, and to disinfect fracking water used in hydraulic fracturing.

About PCT LTD: PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting and tracking technologies products. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). Currently trading on OTC, "PCTL" aspires to and is actively engaged in preparations for up-listing its common stock to a national securities exchange. The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially-viable products and now prepares to gain market share.

PCT Corp's primary business mission is to profitably provide state-of-the-art Electro-Chemical Activation equipment, disinfecting fluid solutions and PCT Corp's patented tracking system to hospitals and other facilities for the documentable remediation of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI's) from organisms such as Clostridium difficile (C. diff.), MRSA, VRE, CRE, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Pseudomonas, as well as to sell ECA fluid solutions to agricultural markets for the remediation, control and suppression of microbial contamination and disease of certain commercial crops. The Company's primary fluid solution, branded Hydrolyte, is an EPA registered "hospital-level" disinfectant effective against common healthcare pathogens such as Tuberculosis (TB), HIV-1, Hepatitis C, Norovirus, Rhinovirus, Influenza A, Candida albicans, and more; food processing bacteria including E. coli, Listeria, and Salmonella; and organisms of veterinarian concern such as parvovirus, distemper and Bordetella. The Annihilyzer Infection Control Systems, which boast patented RFID material tracking technology, Electrostatic Smart Applicators, on-site automated ECA generators, and Green Seal standards containing stringent performance, health, and sustainability criteria, are ideal for hospitals and healthcare facilities. The SurvivaLyte unit is a portable, small volume generator with applications such as disaster recovery, emergency preparedness, remote on-site needs, farm and ranch, and personal use. PCT Corp's unique patented systems and human-safe products provide next-generation cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting and decontaminating fluid solutions to the ever-present problems of microbial infection and infestation.

PCT Corp.'s proprietary equipment product line includes: 1) PCT Hydrolyte Generators, 2) PCT Annihilyzer Infection Control Systems, and 3) SurvivaLyte equipment. The Hydrolyte Generators produce large volumes of electrolyzed water for the agriculture, oil and gas, and fluid distribution markets which PCT is now entering."

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) is a national health solutions partner based in Sunrise, Fla. comprised of the nation's leading providers of physician services. MEDNAX, Inc. announced last year that it had partnered with Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) to address the ongoing use of opioids during and after cesarean surgery by launching a national collaborative aimed at addressing the Quadruple Aim through the implementation of an Enhanced Recovery after Cesarean Surgery (ERACS) program. The collaborative will be multi-disciplinary in nature, engaging the expertise of maternal-fetal medicine physicians, anesthesiologists, obstetricians and perioperative nurses to improve the patient experience as well as maternal and infant health, reduce the total cost of care and enhance provider satisfaction. The ERACS program will encompass comprehensive educational and clinical implementation pathways. The overarching goals will be to educate clinical teams, shorten the length of postoperative hospital stays, reduce the use of opioid analgesics and improve postoperative pain control. In addition, MEDNAX and Pacira will monitor a series of clinical quality, safety and value-based performance indicators including: reduced serious maternal and infant morbidity, reduced postoperative nausea and vomiting, lower rate of surgical site infections, lower rate of return to the operating room, lower rate of readmission to the hospital and lower total cost of care.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a global healthcare solutions company with integrated technologies, products, and services aligned to deliver significant and sustained value for healthcare providers and manufacturers across the continuum of care. Owens & Minor announced earlier last year that it had completed the acquisition of the surgical and infection prevention business of Halyard Health, Inc., on April 30, 2018, for approximately USD 710 Million in cash, subject to certain adjustments as provided in the Amended and Restated Purchase Agreement. With the acquisition of the Halyard S&IP business, a recognized leader in its segment, Owens & Minor takes a significant step in transforming its business into a global healthcare solutions provider. This transaction expands Owens & Minor's reach into new markets around the world, develops its presence in the medical products segment, and opens new channels for growth. The acquisition will also add greater scale to Owens & Minor's existing own-brand product portfolio and help to expand the company's addressable markets.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) is a biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary chemistry technology to create novel antibiotics for serious and life-threatening bacterial infections. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. recently announced data from two post-hoc analyses of pooled data from two Phase 3 IGNITE (Investigating Gram-Negative Infections Treated with Eravacycline) studies of XERAVA in patients with complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI). These data were presented at the 2018 American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP) Global Conference on Clinical Pharmacy, held October 20-23 in Seattle, WA. Data showed that in the most obese patients (Obese Class III subgroup), XERAVA achieved an 85.7% cure rate versus 89.1% for the comparator, while in the Obese Class II subgroup, XERAVA was 93.9% effective, and the comparator was 89.7% effective. In the Obese Class I subgroup, XERAVA demonstrated an 87% clinical cure rate versus 88.5% for the comparator. Overall, XERAVA was effective in treating patients with cIAI regardless of BMI. These data support XERAVA as an effective, empiric treatment option for obese patients with cIAI comparable to carbapenems. "Treatment failure risk can increase in certain subgroups with cIAI, including patients who are obese, and those with altered renal function," said Larry Tsai, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Tetraphase. "Obesity may put patients at higher risk due to altered pharmacokinetics and comorbidities, while renal function can be highly dynamic in patients with serious infections, which can result in significant over- or under-dosing of antibiotics."

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) is a biomedical products company focused on the field of blood transfusion safety. Cerus Corporation recently announced that the U.S. Department of the Navy will implement pathogen-reduction for all apheresis platelets collected at Navy Blood Donor Centers. The Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) noted that with the recent history with Zika Virus, Ebola, Chikungunya, Dengue, and Babesia, emerging pathogens continue to threaten the blood supply and that the use of pathogen reduction technologies will preemptively address the risk due to emerging pathogens. All Navy Blood Donor Centers are required to implement the policy to pathogen-reduce platelet components by December 31, 2018. "We are pleased that the U.S. Navy is expanding the use of pathogen-reduction technology to treat platelet components throughout its entire blood collection system," said William 'Obi' Greenman, Cerus' president and chief executive officer. "By fully adopting pathogen reduction, the U.S Navy Blood Program is providing our Nation's Sailors, Marines, and their families around the globe access to platelets with reduced risk of transfusion transmitted infection (TTI) from known and emerging pathogens."

