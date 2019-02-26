Global Carbonated Beverage Market to be Worth USD 412.5 Bn by 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report published by Research on Global Markets titled 'Global Carbonated Beverage Market (2018 - 2023)' studies the performance of the global carbonated beverage market over a five-year assessment period, from 2018 till 2023. The report forecasts the value of the global carbonated beverage market, and provides key insights into the factors driving market growth, as well those restraining it. According to the report, the global carbonated beverage market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during the 2018-2023 period, and will generate a revenue of approximately USD 412.5 Bn by 2023.

The global carbonated beverage market is segmented based on type and sales channel.

Based on the type, the standard category is flavored carbonated soft drinks, which holds the largest market share. However, owing to growing awareness about the harmful effects of high sugar consumption, consumers are gradually refraining from having sodas and are increasingly shifting to diet and lower-calorie variants of the same. Therefore, the market share of diet carbonated drinks is expected to witness considerable expansion during the forecasted period. Fruit-flavored carbonated drinks are also emerging as a very popular category in the global carbonated beverage market, according to Research on Global Markets.

According to the report, the hypermarkets, supermarkets, and general merchandisers segment is the most common sales channel for this market, with a share of 40% in 2018. However, these segments are expected to lose some ground to channels like food service and drinking establishments, and convenience stores and gas stations, as well as online grocery shopping portals.

Research on Global Markets tracks the performance of the global carbonated beverage market across the key geographies of North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. According to the report, Europe accounted for approximately 34% of the global market in 2018, followed by North America with a 28% share. In the North American and European regions, the sale of carbonated beverages is experiencing slower-than-expected growth, owing to an increase in health-consciousness among consumers.

The report covers some of the key players operating in the global carbonated beverage market, such as The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Dr Pepper Snapple, Cott Corporation, Asahi Soft Drinks, National Beverage Corp., F&N Foods, Britvic PLC, and Parle Agro.

