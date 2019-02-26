Although light on detail, Hydrogenics Corp's announcement of an electrolyzer project win appears to signal the North American nation has swelled the number of power-to-gas schemes worldwide - and this one should be in operation next year.Canada appears set to join the power-to-gas revolution, and may steal a march on projects elsewhere around the world, with plans revealed for a 20 MW electrolyzer to convert clean energy to hydrogen at an unspecified location in the country. A press release issued by Canadian company Hydrogenics Corporation trumpeted the hydrogen generation, storage and power ...

