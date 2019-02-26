Conair Corp.: Conair Franchise Development Corporation has been Approved by the State of NY to Award Franchises

GARDEN CITY PARK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / Conair Franchise Development Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Conair Corporation (OTC PINK: CNGA), is pleased to announce as part of its expansion plan has been approved by the State of New York, Office of the Attorney General, to award franchises in the State of New York and all other non-registration states.

Barry Stransky, President of Conair Corporation, stated, "We are excited to be part of the growing and profitable franchise sector with our initial focus in the Northeast. Approval in NY is a key element to our expansion plan with the ultimate goal to award franchises throughout the country. This will enable us to leverage the Conair brand and provide opportunities to prospective business owners that hadn't been available before.'

Conair Corporation recently exhibited at the New York / New Jersey Franchise Show at the Meadowlands Expo Center yielding great interest that included a significant number of pre-qualified businesses looking to be awarded franchises in the lucrative New York / New Jersey market. Follow-up meetings and a dinner event are being planned within the next 2 weeks.

Established in 1963, Conair offers a full range of residential and commercial HVAC services including installation, service, maintenance, consulting and construction. It is estimated that there are over 900,000 franchise businesses across 300 business categories in the U.S. which provide nearly 18 million jobs and generate over $2.1 trillion to the economy. Approximately one out of every 12 businesses in the U.S. is a franchise business.

