International Cannabrands Inc.: International Cannabrands Announces New Appointments to Board and Management

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / International Cannabrands Inc. (CSE: JUJU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessie Meighan as Chief Marketing Officer and the addition of Neal Pomroy and Bryce Berryessa to the Board of Directors.

Steve Gormley, CEO of the Company commented: "It is with great pleasure that we make this announcement today. These three individuals are a critical part of our growth as we assemble our team for the go-forward strategy. We appreciate the patience of our investors as this was an important step for us in order to position and advance our business model and build momentum. We look forward to reporting our progress in Q1 as we execute our plan."

Ms. Jesse Meighan is a seasoned executive with over 10 years' operations and marketing experience. She has worked across a broad range of industries from tech to fashion and most recently co-founded the female-focused cannabis brand Jane West, where she now serves as a board advisor. As Chief Operating Officer of Jane West (2015 - 2019), Meighan crafted the brand's experience and execution creating well-designed cannabis products with a modern sensibility while focusing on continuous improvement, optimization, and growth. As a result, Jane West (the eponymous lifestyle brand built by Meighan and the founder/CEO of Women Grow) is now among the most widely recognized cannabis brands for women. In addition, Meighan is well-known in the cannabis industry as a digital influencer and champion of women professionals.

Ms. Meighan joins International Cannabrands eager to continue her mission of bringing diversity to the cannabis industry at the executive level. Jesse Meighan commented: "Steve Gormley's values and vision for ICI deeply resonate with my own, and I'm delighted to work alongside him and his team to build a company that reflects the diversity of cannabis consumers. Steve and I both believe that diversity at every level is not about optics but about building a team poised for success in the most important new industry to emerge in our lifetime."

With an art and design education and robust start-up experience, Meighan has a diverse skill set that allows her to bring brands beautifully to life, using a designer's eye, a marketer's strategic mindset, and an operations chief's understanding of the day-to-day needs of a start-up.

Mr. Neal Pomroy has an extensive background in leading and supporting successful businesses in the consumer products, businesses services and financial services industries. Mr. Pomroy has over 15 years of experience as a Managing Director in Private Equity, Venture Capital and Wall Street finance. He has held a variety of roles, but principally focused on investing and leading businesses - financial structuring, diligence and supporting post-investment value enhancement efforts. Prior, Mr. Pomroy served as a Managing Director at Mercer Management Consulting/Oliver Wyman as Head of the Private Equity and Mergers & Acquisition practice in North America and other positions. Mr. Pomroy supported the industry's largest private equity firms through investment diligence, company value growth initiatives, turnarounds and portfolio management. Mr. Pomroy is an experienced legal cannabis investor with deep domain knowledge. Mr. Pomroy's experience and cannabis investing extends to several licensed cultivation companies, facility finance, several branded product businesses, distribution and delivery, digital media and technology. He is active in multiple US states which have legalized cannabis. Mr. Pomroy received a BS from the University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce in 1983 and an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School in 1988.

Mr. Bryce Berryessa is President of La Vida Verde, Inc., a highly respected branded cannabis product manufacturer and distributor in which the Company holds a 51% interest. He is a renowned expert in sustainable cannabis cultivation, extraction methods, retail operations, and cannabis product development. Mr. Berryessa has been at the forefront of the medical cannabis movement since 2005. Berryessa is also the CEO, visionary, and Co-founder of TreeHouse, an award winning and cutting edge cannabis club located in Santa Cruz County, California. Mr. Berryessa was also the co-founder and operations manager for California's first-ever Enviroganic-certified farm. Enviroganic approval means that all standards from state and local environmental compliance and organic management practices are being met. Mr. Berryessa resides in Santa Cruz with his wife and two young sons and sits on sits on numerous statewide committees: Board of Directors of the Association for Standardized Cannabis (ASC); Policy Committee of California Growers Association (CGA); Manufacturing Committee Member and Board Member for the California Cannabis Industry Association (CCIA); Founding Board Member of California Cannabis Manufacturers Association (CCMA). Bryce, a cannabis veteran can be seen in a number of high-profile publications such as Associated Press, Los Angeles Times, The New York Times and The Washington Post.

About International Cannabrands (ICI)

ICI's strategy centers on acquiring micro brands, distribution and specific manufacturing/cultivation companies in the cannabis space. The Company's business model is to generate revenue from cannabis cultivation, brands ranging from flower to edibles and from THC to CBD, oil extraction, ancillary products and apparel in the United States. ICI markets products with THC content where that practice has been legalized at the state level through either medicinal or full recreational use. ICI also markets products containing CBD in the US and internationally. ICI owns 51% of La Vide Verde, Inc. and has the exclusive rights to Julian Marley's JuJu Royal™ brand. The Company believes as the legal cannabis market evolves, high-quality, unique products will increasingly capture market share and provide a valuable platform for growth.

About La Vida Verde, Inc. (LVV)

In addition to LVV's wholesale flower, packaged flower, pre-rolls and blunts, its differentiating products include gummies, upscale protein bars, new chocolate forms and super cookies. LVV Brands currently include Skunk Feather Cannabis™ and Blank Brand™. LVV has been operating in California since 2015, and currently has extraction, manufacturing and distribution capability. LVV is a leader in the extraction field, being one of the first to incorporate full spectrum testing in every product, testing for potency, terpenes, pesticides and residual solvents. Its concentrates are pharmaceutical grade and free of any pesticides, microbial contaminants, heavy metals or additives. LVV has recently doubled its manufacturing capability and has installed state-of-the-art technology. LVV believes that the best medicine starts with the food you eat and it takes pride in producing products for people who are search for a natural and healthy alternative for nurturing their bodies. All its products use only healthy fats, are vegan, organic, gluten-free, paleo friendly and low glycemic.

About JuJu Royal

Julian Marley conveys his message of legalization, freedom, and love through the JuJu Royal brand, a line of naturally produced medicinal herbs. Our vision is to realize the opportunity to become one of the largest brands in the Marijuana industry. The synergy between the Rastafarian culture, music, natural products and an "Irie" experience is a powerful foundation for our usiness. JuJu's strategy is to develop and grow a complete cannabis line based on an international appeal to a millennial lifestyle seeking a luxurious and premium experience. JuJu will capitalize on the unparalleled opportunity to position itself with unique, innovative, high quality brands that meet and exceed our customer's expectations. More information about the brand and various products can be obtained at www.jujuroyal.net.

International Cannabrands Contact:

Steve Gormley

Chief Executive Officer

1045 Lincoln Street, #106

Denver, Colorado 80203

Ph: (323) 828-4321 or steve.gormley@intlcannabrands.com

Media Inquiries: media@jujuroyal.net

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclaimer concerning Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company are described in its publicly-available disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release, or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made, and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

SOURCE: International Cannabrands Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/536999/International-Cannabrands-Announces-New-Appointments-to-Board-and-Management