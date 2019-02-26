Callitas Health, Inc.: Callitas Health Expands Agreement with NFI Consumer Healthcare to Distribute Co-Branded Product

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / Callitas Health Inc., (CSE: LILY, OTCQB: MPHMF, FWB: T3F3), (the "Company" or "Callitas") an integrated clinical-stage pharmaceutical development, OTC consumer goods marketing and cannabis delivery development company, announced today that it has amended and expanded its original agreement with NFI Consumer Healthcare. The new agreement includes distribution of a co-branded product between ToConceive and NFI's e.p.t®, the Over-The-Counter ("OTC") pregnancy test kit brand, into food, drug and mass retailer spaces.

"As the originators of the first in-home pregnancy test, we are proud and excited to offer e.p.t® ToConceive Fertility Enhancing Moisturizing Gel as a brand new, non-invasive, all-natural conception aid for U.S. retail," said Susan K. Gregory, CEO of NFI Consumer Products. "Between our partnership with Callitas on e.p.t® ToConceive, and the launch of our e.p.t® Numeric® digital ovulation test in grocery, national drug and mass retailer spaces, this Spring, e.p.t® is, once again, leading the OTC family planning market in terms of offering ground-breaking, end-to-end, user-friendly innovations for those women testing for pregnancy and those seeking help in potentially achieving a successful conception, sooner."

"This amended agreement brings additional credibility to our clinically-proven ToConceive product and increases our brand awareness in the women's OTC health market," said James M. Thompson, CEO of Callitas. "e.p.t® is already a category leader in the women's health space and the perfect match with our fertility lubricant."

Callitas, which focuses on developing ground-breaking technologies for weight management and female health and wellness, plans to rollout product in the second quarter of 2019. The partnership between NFI and Callitas will also include promotional opportunities on shelf and product samples.

"We're proud of ToConceive and how effective it is in helping couples conceive," said Joshua Maurice, Director of Sales and Marketing for Callitas. "e.p.t®'s brand recognition will help bring awareness to the incredible impact that ToConceive can have for couples trying to get pregnant."

About NFI Consumer Healthcare:

About NFI Consumer Products, Blue-Emu and e.p.t.

NFI Consumer Products is an innovative consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes the Blue-Emu® line of products for muscle, joint and skin conditions, as well as the e.p.t.® line of family planning products. Since acquisition in 2014, Blue-Emu® has become the 5th largest pain relief brand at retailers in the United States. Following the success of Blue-Emu®, NFI purchased the historical pregnancy test brand: e.p.t.® In 2019, NFI further innovated the e.p.t.® brand by launching the first-ever digital ovulation test to offer numeric read outs of a user's Luteinizing Hormone (LH) levels. Blue-emu.com eptfamily.com lhsurges.com

Contacts:

NFI Consumer Products:

Benjamin Blessing, EVP Marketing

800-432-9334

About Callitas Health: Formed in early 2015, Callitas Health Inc. is an integrated clinical-stage pharmaceutical development, OTC consumer goods marketing and cannabis delivery development company, focused on developing innovative technologies for weight management, female sexual health and wellness, cannabis delivery technologies and other proprietary drugs. In addition to its recent acquisitions of C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat, Extrinsa and assets from 40J's LLC, the Company successfully launched ToConceive in North America as a clinically proven option for couples struggling with the inability to conceive(www.toconceive.com), and is in the research and development and business development process for its other OTC products, CannaStrips and orphan drug technologies. For more information visit www.callitas.com.

Contacts:

Callitas Health:

James Thompson, CEO, or

Callitas Investor Relations

Phone: +1 (859) 868-3131

TraDigitalIR:

Investor Relations - Kevin McGrath, Managing Director

Phone: +1 (646) 418-7002

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. This news release includes forward-looking statements with respect to the regulatory approval and the commercialization of the rights to the Company's biomedical & drug technologies. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and the Company's filings to the CSE at www.thecse.com. Such risk factors may cause the inability of the Company to successfully commercialize any of its biomedical technologies.

Notice regarding investigational devices: CannaMint Strips, C-103 and Extrinsa are investigational drugs or devices and are not currently available outside of approved clinical trials. Claims regarding the safety and efficacy of these devices have not been evaluated by Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or any other international regulatory body. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Callitas Health Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/537055/Callitas-Health-Expands-Agreement-with-NFI-Consumer-Healthcare-to-Distribute-Co-Branded-Product