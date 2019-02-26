CZUR Demonstrates Latest Intelligent Scanners and Notebook at DISTREE EMEA 2019

MONACO, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CZUR, a leading smart hardware solution provider, has presented its products and solutions at the 17th annual DISTREE Europe, Middle East & Africa buyer channel event in Monaco (DISTREE EMEA 2019). More than 260 senior distributors and retailer executives joined distributors, retailers and e-retailers from 50+ countries in attending four days event.

CZUR demonstrated its ET Series book scanner, M Series Professional book scanner, the latest Aura portable personal scanner, and CZUR notebook. Powered by innovative AI technology for enhanced scanning performance, Aura, the compact, portable personal scanner, was the highlight of the event.

In addition to its demonstrations, CZUR participated in 58 one-on-one meetings during the event and was invited by the "60 Seconds to Convince" session to deliver a one-minute pitch to introduce CZUR's latest products on the main event stage where it gained attention from various European and North American distributors and retailers.

The Aura intelligent scanner is CZUR's first self-developed compact, portable personal scanner. The "Pure & Invisible" minimalist design concept behind it makes it compact and easy to carry. It is a perfect fit for personal and family use. It has won several design rewards, including the IF Product Design Award (2019), Red Dot Design Award (2018), and the Golden Pin Design Award (2018). In addition:

It inherits CZUR's proprietary "Book Curve Flattening" technology, which utilizes three precise laser lines for incredible scanning accuracy and image clarity and solves the problem of having to unbind books before scanning. This gives Aura the ability to scan and exactly replicate the individual flat pages of curved books. It can scan flat single pages as well as bound books and documents simply and easily.

The embedded Optical Character Recognition (OCR) software can convert captured JPG image into Word, Excel or PDF formats and supports more than 180 languages.

Its 14-megapixel camera, 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor and 32-bit MIPS ensures unrivaled image quality.

Its high standard hardware configuration generates a scanning speed as high as 2 seconds/page and makes scanning fast and efficient.

With the aim of revitalizing the stagnating office appliance industry with the latest advancements while providing users with new options, CZUR is extending its product line beyond the scanner sector. It will start a new crowdfunding project for its brand-new CZUR Notebook this April on Kickstarter.

About CZUR

Founded in 2013, CZUR develops smart hardware solutions for enterprises and individuals. Its smart office appliances include the latest technologies and human touch to fundamentally improve work efficiency in work environments. Its product lines cover hardware, PC services, cloud services, web services, app development, and algorithms. It holds multiple patents that have spring from its hardware R&D center in Shenzhen, manufacturing factory in Dongguan, software development center in Dalian, and algorithm research lab in Chengdu. At CZUR, people believe that non-stop innovation and creativity will provide offices with effective solutions that offer human warmth. To learn more about the CZUR, please visit: https://www.czur.com/

