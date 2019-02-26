Full Alliance Group, Inc.: Full Alliance Group Inc. Appoints Dr. Paul Brian Volpp as CEO and President to Lead Healthcare and Nutraceutical Expansion; Jacob Thomas to Retire

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: FAGI) ("Full Alliance Group" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Dr. Paul Brian Volpp has succeeded Jacob Thomas as CEO and President of Full Alliance Group upon Thomas's retirement. In addition, Mr. Rudy Kiste, currently the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will join the Full Alliance Group board of directors.

"We would like to sincerely thank Jacob Thomas for his years of leadership and service to Full Alliance Group as CEO, President, and Chairman of the Board. We wish him the best in retirement," stated newly appointed CEO and President, Dr. Paul Brian Volpp. "In taking the helm at Full Alliance Group, I am confident that my medical education, training, and hands-on experience at providing patient care in my own practice and in large hospital settings will enable me to lead the Company's expansion in healthcare and nutraceuticals."

P. Brian Volpp, M.D., MPH completed undergraduate work at Princeton University where he graduated cum laude with a degree in history and a certificate in American Studies. He subsequently completed a dual M.D./MPH program, studying medicine in his adopted home state of Nevada and public health administration at Loma Linda University, where he was selected to the Delta Omega Honor Society.

He completed his residency in Los Angeles, first in preliminary medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center followed by radiation oncology training at Kaiser Permanente. Dr. Volpp is board certified in both radiation oncology and integrative medicine, and practices at Palomar Hospital in Escondido as well as all three Sharp hospitals in greater San Diego. He is currently medical director of radiation therapy at Palomar as well as medical director for San Diego Radiosurgery.

During his career, Dr. Volpp published peer-reviewed research on spinal cord tumors and prostate cancer. Special interests include radiosurgery, integrative and complementary cancer medicine as well as palliative care/pain management.

Dr. Volpp concluded, "Over the next several weeks, we anticipate adding several additional senior team members and advisors to the Full Alliance Group team. I look forward to working with our growing teams to execute our refocused business strategy."

Sincerely,

Rudy Kiste

CFO / Director

Full Alliance Group Inc.

About Full Alliance Group Inc.

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTC PINK: FAGI) is a multi-faceted holding company with various interests in technology, healthcare, and nutraceuticals.

