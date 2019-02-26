Wewalka Trading Corp.: Wewalka is "Best Start-Up USA 2019"

Austrian Fresh Dough Company is Winner of this Year's US-A-BIZ Award

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / Again this February, on the Oscar's Academy Award Weekend, the Austrian Trade Commission Los Angeles handed out its annual US-A-BIZ Award for outstanding achievements by Austrian companies in the U.S. marketplace. During a beautiful gala dinner on Friday night, Wewalka, a leading European fresh dough producer, was awarded the prize 'Winner Best Start-up 2019'. The festive award ceremony was held at a private residence in Brentwood, Los Angeles, where all 18 nominees among other diplomatic guests and media representatives gathered to learn of this year's winners.

'With this award, we wish to welcome Austrian companies that are successful in the United States on the red carpet and put them into the media spotlight. The U.S. has the largest and most competitive market in the world: innovation, marketing, strategy, networking and speed are crucial for success. Large companies as well as small and start-up enterprises prove successful in specific markets and technology niches', says Walter Koren, Austrian Trade Commissioner in Los Angeles.

The US-A-BIZ award was founded in 2010 and has been bestowed by the Austrian Trade Commission for the 9th time this year. Next to 'Start-up', it also includes the categories 'Investment', 'Innovation', 'Market Footprint', 'Trendsetter' and 'Spectacular'.

About Wewalka

Wewalka is one of the leading refrigerated dough producers in the world. Headquartered outside Vienna, Austria, the company provides products to more than 30 countries across Europe and Asia, and since 2015 also to the United States.

Wewalka is a family-owned company driven by a passion for good food and good living. All dough products are prepared in the European bakery tradition with high-quality ingredients and contain no artificial colors or flavors, no bleached flour, no hydrogenated oil and no high-fructose corn syrup. Minimally packaged, the company remains firmly committed to producing its products in a sustainable and responsible way. With parchment paper included, these products give consumers a cleaner way to bake with pleasing results every time.

All Wewalka's products are available in the dairy aisle of grocery stores. The product line includes four innovations* new to the U.S. market:

Wewalka Classic Pizza Dough: made with European olive oil and real yeast, this hearty dough is family-sized, and best-selling.

Wewalka Bistro Pizza Dough*: the first round refrigerated pizza dough in the U.S.

Wewalka Flatbread Dough*: the first Flatbread dough sold refrigerated and ready to use.

Wewalka Puff Pastry Dough*: the first refrigerated puff pastry dough available in U.S. Unlike frozen competitors, there is no waiting to thaw before use.

Wewalka Pie Crust Dough*: the first individual, lard-free and 25% thicker pie crust dough.

For more information, visit www.wewalka.us.

Contact:

Barbara Sprick

Digital Media & PR Manager

Wewalka Trading Corp.

6500 Tradewater Parkway

Atlanta, GA 30336



T 470.719.2108

C 678.557.6777

b.sprick@wewalka.us

www.wewalka.us

