WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424 Ticker-Symbol:  
26.02.2019 | 16:28
PR Newswire

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, February 26

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: Third Interim Dividend

The Directors are pleased to declare a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2019 of 3.25p per ordinary share. This dividend is payable on 29 March 2019 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 8 March 2019. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 7 March 2019.

Paul Griggs
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
T: 020 3753 1000
26 February 2019


