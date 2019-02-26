Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: Third Interim Dividend

The Directors are pleased to declare a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2019 of 3.25p per ordinary share. This dividend is payable on 29 March 2019 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 8 March 2019. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 7 March 2019.

Paul Griggs

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

T: 020 3753 1000

26 February 2019