Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, February 26
Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
HEADLINE: Third Interim Dividend
The Directors are pleased to declare a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2019 of 3.25p per ordinary share. This dividend is payable on 29 March 2019 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 8 March 2019. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 7 March 2019.
.
Paul Griggs
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
T: 020 3753 1000
26 February 2019