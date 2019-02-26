TraceLink Achieves 59% Overall Revenue Growth for Q4 2018

NORTH READING, Massachusetts, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the world's largest integrated digital supply network, providing real-time information sharing for better patient outcomes, today announced financial and company results for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Financial growth highlights for Q4 2018 include:

A 59 percent year-over-year increase in annual revenue, including growth in the following regions:

172 percent revenue growth in EMEA;



193 percent revenue growth in APAC; and,



80 percent revenue growth in India .





. A two-year revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 71 percent;





A total of 1,099 customers by the end of Q4, representing a 42 percent year-over-year increase in total customers, located across 45 countries, including:

64 percent representing pharmaceutical and contract manufacturers;



5 percent representing wholesale distributors, 3PLs and repackagers; and,



31 percent representing pharmacies, hospitals, clinics and health systems.





A total of 506 employees worldwide at the end of Q4.

"Through TraceLink's integrated digital supply network, we have helped thousands of customers and partners successfully prepare for serialization requirements, while positioning them with a platform of additional solutions to digitalize their supply chains," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO, TraceLink. "Companies on the TraceLink network have commissioned over 1.4 billion serial numbers, generating a massive amount of data that has fueled our unique capability to develop new and innovative digital solutions that maximize the efficacy, safety, security and availability of products to improve human life."

Additional Q4 2018 growth highlights and milestones include:

Leading the market with the industry's most serialization-ready customers - with 470 companies on the TraceLink network that are live with serialization.

with 470 companies on the TraceLink network that are live with serialization. Demonstrating unmatched scalability with a total of 1.4 billion serial numbers commissioned by TraceLink customers - and 476 million regulatory compliance documents processed.

- and 476 million regulatory compliance documents processed. Accelerating company and trade partner connectivity with a true "network effect"- with more than 1,000 unique connections to CMOs on the TraceLink network.

with more than 1,000 unique connections to CMOs on the TraceLink network. Helping more than 350 companies meet the EU FMD February 2019 deadline - with 192 EU Hub production connections that have EMVO approval.

with 192 EU Hub production connections that have EMVO approval. Hosting FutureLink, the industry's only thought leadership forum for the end-to-end supply chain - with 35 presentations and 170 attendees at FutureLink Chicago; and announcing FutureLink Barcelona to take place June 11-13, 2019 .

- with 35 presentations and 170 attendees at FutureLink Chicago; and announcing FutureLink Barcelona to take place . Announcing a saleable returns verification solution for both pharmaceutical manufacturers and wholesale distributors - an end-to-end solution for processing saleable returns to meet the November 2019 DSCSA requirement, including a verification router service (VRS) and master data sharing capabilities built on TraceLink's Product Information Manager network application with edge functionality.

- an end-to-end solution for processing saleable returns to meet the DSCSA requirement, including a verification router service (VRS) and master data sharing capabilities built on TraceLink's Product Information Manager network application with edge functionality. Bringing the industry together through the TraceLink Customer Community - surpassing 4,000 members, with 133 new members joining in Q4, and hosting over 40 virtual and in person meetings, the Community provides a platform for networking, innovation and education that is shaping the future of an integrated digital supply network.

