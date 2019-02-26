Edison Investment Research - Financials - MPC Capital: MPC Capital's overall performance in 2018 was rather subdued, affected by project delays and low transactional activity, as well as the write-down of a large legacy project. The latter, together with asset disposals, resulted in a decrease in assets under management (AUM) to €4.3bn. However, as MPC also attracted €0.8bn of institutional assets in FY18, the share of new, higher-yielding business in the current AUM has risen. Moreover, the company retained its solid cash position (€28.6m at end-2018) and equity ratio (at 74.3%), and aims at positive EBT in FY19.ISIN: DE000A1TNWJ4

