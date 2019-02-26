Global nonprofit AnitaB.org will host the inaugural Hopper Local Dublin, an immersive one-day conference for women in tech modeled after the annual Grace Hopper Celebration, on February 27 at One Microsoft Place in Dublin.

Hopper Local Dublin will support and inspire women technologists to further their careers, break boundaries, and transform the world of technology. The event brings together women technologists of all levels with leading companies from industry, academia, and research. It provides attendees with the opportunity to build relationships, find new ideas and inspiration, learn new skills, and advance their careers in technology via a tailored program of panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and keynotes led by inspiring women in the technology community within Dublin.

"We are delighted to host our first Hopper Local event in Dublin," said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org. "Ireland is at the epicentre of digital innovation in Europe, and we want to ensure inclusion, pay parity, and opportunity parity are core pillars of Ireland's continued expansion. With female representation in Ireland's tech sector measuring only 19%, companies should be looking to foster more diverse teams, representative of their marketplaces, so they can better lead and grow in the future. Hopper Local Dublin will draw on the wealth of talent here in Ireland to showcase the global innovation female technologists are delivering on daily basis."

Notable speakers include:

Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President CEO, AnitaB.org

Cathriona Hallahan, Managing Director, Microsoft Ireland

Peggy Johnson, Executive Vice President, Business Development, Microsoft

Josepha Madigan, Minister for Culture, Heritage, and the Gaeltacht

Dearbhail McDonald, Group Business Editor, Independent Newspapers



Event details:

When: Wednesday, February 27, 2019 7:30 19:00 (GMT)

Where: One Microsoft Place, South County Business Park, Leopardstown, Dublin 18, Ireland

About AnitaB.org

AnitaB.org is a nonprofit social enterprise committed to increasing the representation of women technologists in the global workforce. AnitaB.org engages with tens of thousands of women and leading organizations around the world to build diverse and inclusive workplace cultures. Founded in 1997 by our namesake, computer science visionary Anita Borg, our organization works toward a future where the teams that create technology mirror the people and societies for whom they build it.

