Etisalat UAE Selects Ericsson for 5G

Enhanced mobile broadband and fixed wireless access among the early use cases

Ericsson 5G solution to enable Etisalat to address industry 4.0 digitalization opportunities

5G technology will also enhance the daily lives of people in the UAE with particular needs

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been selected by Etisalat to deploy a 5G radio network in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to help position the UAE at the forefront of 5G network deployment globally.

The deal is part of a strategic partnership which will also see Ericsson and Etisalat working together to explore 5G opportunities.

Ericsson 5G network technology will allow Etisalat to offer enhanced mobile broadband and fixed wireless access - among the first 5G use cases - and will provide subscribers with higher throughput and better experiences. For example, new immersive experiences using Augmented Reality (AR) or Virtual Reality (VR) applications, such as watching a 360° immersive 4K video on VR goggles.

Low-latency 5G technology will also enhance the daily lives of people in the UAE with particular needs. For example, those with hearing impairment can receive voice-to-text transcript on smart glasses using 5G and cloud solutions.

Ericsson's solution will also enable Etisalat to address industry 4.0 digitalization opportunities by exploring automation, AI and machine learning services for UAE industries, based on 5G capabilities.

Saeed Al Zarouni, Senior Vice President, Mobile Network, Etisalat, says: "Our ability to provide 5G services is due to our commitment to invest in line with our strategy to 'Drive the Digital future to empower the society' with solutions and services that are at the forefront of the digital journey. This is an opportunity for Etisalat to provide customers futuristic digital services and a truly transformative, nationwide 5G network they deserve.

"5G will also allow us to explore new use cases and business models as well as capture new revenue streams by addressing industry digitalization. This partnership is a major step in our plans to move into the digital future, these technologies will provide a platform to create a unique customer experience and contributes to the UAE's national innovation strategy."

Rafiah Ibrahim, Head of Ericsson Middle East & Africa says: "5G unlocks the possibility of reshaping connectivity in the UAE, empowering an intelligent, sustainable and connected society. Together with Etisalat, we have created a clear roadmap and built a robust ecosystem that will enable us to maximize the potential of 5G, including conducting market trials and exploring market potential. We look forward to continuing that close and trustful work with Etisalat to help them make 5G a reality for their customers."

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world.

