Bitsane Platform Adds USDT to PayPal Withdrawal Method

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitsane cryptocurrency exchange platform has launched a new option of withdrawal - Tether (USDT) to PayPal. It allows users to withdraw USDT from their Bitsane account and receive USD to PayPal account at 1 USDT: 1 USD exchange rate. Users can test the new feature in practice by logging to their user account and click Balances --> Wallets-->Tether --> Withdrawal.

The team works constantly on expanding the range of deposit and the withdrawal methods. In fact, Tether has become the first coin available for crypto to Paypal withdrawal on Bitsane.

Why Tether

Tether cryptocurrency is an asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by USD. The fiat currency equivalent is kept in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, spent and stored just like any other cryptocurrency.

The popularity of USDT comes from its simplicity, convenience, security and exclusivity.

Therefore, Tether does not show huge price fluctuations and is very stable in the digital currency market.

Tether coin was added to the list of cryptocurrencies traded on Bitsane in November 2018. In fact, Bitsane was the first exchange to launch USDT/EUR pair. Tether (USDT) is also available for trading on Bitsane in pairs with the following currencies: BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, DASH, BCH, DOGE, ETC, REP.

About Bitsane

Bitsane is a European cryptocurrency exchange. Launched in 2016, the platform has been developing its services and introducing new features, paying special attention to its stability, safety and usability.

Over 20 top popular cryptocurrencies are available on the trading platform, such as BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, BCH, BSV and others. A convenient system of cross-currency trading, the ability to edit active orders and to convert crypto to PayPal, "cold storage" security system and many other advantages create a perfect basis for active trading.

Learn more: https://bitsane.com/