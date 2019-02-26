Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2019) - Prime City One Capital Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Prime City") announces that Stephen Dulmage has resigned his position as a Director of the Corporation in order to pursue other interests.

David Carbonaro, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prime City, commented: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Stephen for his contributions to Prime City and extend to him our best wishes in all of his future endeavours".

