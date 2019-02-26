The French power electronics specialist is pulling out of the utility-scale segment to strengthen its profile in the residential and C&I space.Schneider Electric confirmed to pv magazine that it will pull out of the utility scale PV inverter business. After inquiries about the matter to Schneider Electric, a company spokesperson stated that "after a careful analysis of the renewables market, Schneider Electric has updated its strategy." To date, the company has been active in all market segments in PV. In the utility scale segment, Schneider Electric has two central inverter solutions in its portfolio: ...

