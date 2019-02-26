John Mansfield, formerly of Verifone joins FreedomPay leadership team to accelerate Global Platform adoption

Mansfield to spearhead Enterprise Merchant growth across all key verticals and grow Partnerships and Alliances for FreedomPay's Award Winning Commerce Platform

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FreedomPay, the leading global Customer-Centric Commerce Platform, has announced the appointment of John Mansfield to its leadership team. Mansfield will be responsible for driving revenue growth across all key sectors including; Retail, Hospitality, QSR, Restaurant, Lodging, Airline, Gaming, Healthcare, unattended and Banking.

Based in FreedomPay's Philadelphia headquarters, Mansfield joins from the global payments company Verifone where he served as Vice President and General Manager for its North American territory. Widely considered an expert in all facets of commerce, John adds to FreedomPay's world-wide reputation as the market leading commerce solution with specializations ranging from retail and hospitality to government and banking. Mansfield is well respected throughout the industry and looks forward to introducing next generation FreedomPay Commerce Solutions that are unmatched anywhere in the world.

"John's appointment comes at a pivotal time in FreedomPay's journey when the company is expanding into new markets and serving a growing list of industry leaders. John's deep knowledge of the retail and hospitality sectors will add tremendous value to our current and future customers. John is a very accomplished and respected executive in the payments industry and we are excited to have him join the leadership team," commented Tom Durovsik, FreedomPay's Founder & CEO.

Mansfield added: "I am delighted to be joining a strong team who has pioneered the art of 'solutioning' on behalf of merchants while the broader industry is still 'selling'. I have always admired FreedomPay's model that listens to what the markets need on both the merchant and customer side, and I look forward to further strengthening our business strategy, sales and creating valuable relationships."

FreedomPay has been helping merchants across multiple verticals to securely embrace the latest payment options for almost two decades. Over the past decade, the company has grown exponentially, increasing its presence in key markets across Europe to deliver secure Trans-Atlantic Commerce Platform capabilities and insights to more customers across the globe. The FreedomPay Advanced Commerce Platform is the first PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) solution to offer EMV, NFC, dynamic currency conversion and real-time data capabilities.

About FreedomPay

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is the best way for merchants to simplify complex payment environments. Validated by the PCI Security Standards Council for Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) along with EMV, Tokenization, Contactless and DCC capabilities, global leaders in retail, hospitality, gaming, education, healthcare and financial services trust FreedomPay to deliver unmatched security and advanced value-added services. As the industry's first TransAtlantic payments solution with integrations across top point-of-sale, device manufacturers and payment processors, supported by rapid API adoption, FreedomPay is driving the future of commerce and customer interaction. For more information, go to FreedomPay www.freedompay.com.