Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: ?first Construction + O&M services contract in Albania 26-Feb-2019 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, will provide Construction and Operation & Maintenance services for a 2.5 MW solar plant to be built in Albania, in the Fier area. For this first project in Albania, Voltalia is to provide Procurement, Construction and O&M Services to an investor client, for a 2.5 MW solar plant located in the South-West region of the country. Construction of the solar plant is expected to start in the coming weeks, with a commissioning date expected by Q3 2019 at the latest. The project will notably mobilize Voltalia's Greek teams whose knowledge of the region has been a valuable asset since the call for tender process. "The broad geographical coverage of our Services activities enables us to detect and seize opportunities in many nascent markets, Albania being one of them. The full scope of our offering is also a key asset when dealing with investor clients: in this case we will follow-up construction with an O&M period, utilizing our supervision team located in Greece", comments Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia. With growing needs and a power mix almost entirely dependent on Hydro, Albania is looking to quickly diversify into other renewable energy sources with a particular focus on solar and wind capacities. About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) · Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Company produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities, with a total capacity of 911 MW either in operation or construction. · Voltalia is also a service provider, assisting its investor clients active in renewables at each project stages, from conception to operation and maintenance. · With 550 employees in 18 countries over 4 continents, Voltalia is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. · Voltalia has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since July 2014 (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is a component stock of the Enternext Tech 40 index and the CAC Mid&Small index. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Chief Administrative Officer: Marie de Press Contact: J. Jullia Lauzon +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: PDF-VENG Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VOJMXRQRTJ [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Other news releases End of Announcement EQS News Service 781395 26-Feb-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=781395&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=59bc9d47cbae2f2ac24e66061fcfa8f2&application_id=781395&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

February 26, 2019 11:40 ET (16:40 GMT)