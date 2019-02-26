sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.02.2019 | 18:16
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

AXA Property Trust Ltd - NAV Announcement 31 December 2018 and Company Update

AXA Property Trust Ltd - NAV Announcement 31 December 2018 and Company Update

PR Newswire

London, February 26

26th February 2019

AXA Property Trust Limited

Net Asset Value 31st December 2018 (Unaudited) and Company Update

The Directors are pleased to present the unaudited Net Asset Value of the Company as at 31st December 2018.

FUND NAMENAV PER SHARENET ASSET VALUE (£000s)NAV DATE
AXA Property Trust Limited46.30 pence10,83631st December 2018

The unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30th September 2018 was 45.39 pence per share (£10.62 million).

Further to the Company's announcement on 7th February, the Board expects to approve and publish the audited 2018 Financial Report on or before 8th March 2019 and will be applying to the FCA to lift the suspension of listing of the Shares at the same time.

Company website:

retail.axa-im.co.uk/axa-property-trust

All Enquiries:

Investment Manager
AXA Investment Managers UK Limited
Broker Services
7 Newgate Street
London EC1A 7NX
United Kingdom

Broker
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
150 Cheapside
London EC2V 6ET
United Kingdom
Tel: +44 (0)20 7710 7600

Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL
Channel Islands


© 2019 PR Newswire