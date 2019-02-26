AXA Property Trust Ltd - NAV Announcement 31 December 2018 and Company Update
PR Newswire
London, February 26
26th February 2019
AXA Property Trust Limited
Net Asset Value 31st December 2018 (Unaudited) and Company Update
The Directors are pleased to present the unaudited Net Asset Value of the Company as at 31st December 2018.
|FUND NAME
|NAV PER SHARE
|NET ASSET VALUE (£000s)
|NAV DATE
|AXA Property Trust Limited
|46.30 pence
|10,836
|31st December 2018
The unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30th September 2018 was 45.39 pence per share (£10.62 million).
Further to the Company's announcement on 7th February, the Board expects to approve and publish the audited 2018 Financial Report on or before 8th March 2019 and will be applying to the FCA to lift the suspension of listing of the Shares at the same time.
Company website:
retail.axa-im.co.uk/axa-property-trust
All Enquiries:
Investment Manager
AXA Investment Managers UK Limited
Broker Services
7 Newgate Street
London EC1A 7NX
United Kingdom
Broker
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
150 Cheapside
London EC2V 6ET
United Kingdom
Tel: +44 (0)20 7710 7600
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL
Channel Islands