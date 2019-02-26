AXA Property Trust Ltd - NAV Announcement 31 December 2018 and Company Update

26th February 2019

AXA Property Trust Limited

Net Asset Value 31st December 2018 (Unaudited) and Company Update

The Directors are pleased to present the unaudited Net Asset Value of the Company as at 31st December 2018.

FUND NAME NAV PER SHARE NET ASSET VALUE (£000s) NAV DATE AXA Property Trust Limited 46.30 pence 10,836 31st December 2018

The unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30th September 2018 was 45.39 pence per share (£10.62 million).

Further to the Company's announcement on 7th February, the Board expects to approve and publish the audited 2018 Financial Report on or before 8th March 2019 and will be applying to the FCA to lift the suspension of listing of the Shares at the same time.

