The "United Kingdom Confectionery Market Analysis (2013 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data guide on Confectionery provides a complete overview of the market during the period 2010-2018, while the forecast data is provided till 2023.

The data guide comprises retail sales, of various categories within Confectionery, such as Sugar Confectionery, Gum, and Snack Bars, along with their values, volume and channels of distribution.

Furthermore, it provides an in-depth analysis of the various segments in the Confectionery market, along with their growth perspective, which is expected to help in venturing into specific growth areas.

This guide helps in making well-informed business decisions, primarily regarding the latest market trends and product developments. Extensive secondary and primary researches/interviews are conducted as a part of the market analysis.

A Glimpse of the Report

The United Kingdom Confectionery market registered a growth of 1.36% to reach 9195 GBP Mn in 2018. Energy Bars constitute the leading segment in Snack Bars category, which recorded a per capita consumption of 0.039 Kg in 2018. On the other hand, Bubble Gum is the fastest growing segment in the Gum category.

The Chocolate category is expected to reach 7013.74 by 2023, witnessing a healthy CAGR of 2.18%. Among distribution channels, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets are the preferred destination among the populace.

Some of the Key Takeaways

Cereal Bars was the fastest growing segment in the last five years, with a CAGR of 5.26%.

The volume sale of Sugar Confectionery category observed a flat sale, despite the robust value growth.

Liquorice accounts for the smallest share in the Sugar Confectionery category, which is expected to witness a CAGR of 0.28% during the forecast period.

Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Glimpse of the Report

1.2 Definitions

1.2.1 Category Definitions

1.2.2 Distribution Channel Definitions

1.2.3 CAGR Definition and Calculations

1.2.4 Exchange Rates

1.2.5 Research Methodology

2 Overview

3 The Triangulated Methodology

4 Standard Methodology and Quality control

5 United Kingdom Confectionery Market Analysis, 2013-2023

5.1 Historic sales of United Kingdom Confectionery by category: Value 2013-2018

5.2 Forecast sales of United Kingdom Confectionery by category: Value 2018-2023

5.3 Historic sales of United Kingdom Confectionery by category: Volume 2013-2018

5.4 Forecast sales of United Kingdom Confectionery by category: Volume 2018-2023

6 United Kingdom Snack Bars Market Analysis, 2013-2023

6.1 Historic sales of United Kingdom Snack Bars by segment: Value 2013-2018

6.2 Forecast sales of United Kingdom Snack Bars by segment: Value 2018-2023

6.3 Historic sales of United Kingdom Snack Bars by segment: Volume 2013-2018

6.4 Forecast sales of United Kingdom Snack Bars by segment: Volume 2018-2023

7 United Kingdom Chocolate Market Analysis, 2013-2023

7.1 Historic sales of United Kingdom Chocolate by segment: Value 2013-2018

7.2 Forecast sales of United Kingdom Chocolate by segment: Value 2018-2023

7.3 Historic sales of United Kingdom Chocolate by segment: Volume 2013-2018

7.4 Forecast sales of United Kingdom Chocolate by segment: Volume 2018-2023

8 United Kingdom Gum Market Analysis, 2013-2023

8.1 Historic sales of United Kingdom Gum by segment: Value 2013-2018

8.2 Forecast sales of United Kingdom Gum by segment: Value 2018-2023

8.3 Historic sales of United Kingdom Gum by segment: Volume 2013-2018

8.4 Forecast sales of United Kingdom Gum by segment: Volume 2018-2023

9 United Kingdom Sugar Confectionery Market Analysis, 2013-2023

9.1 Historic sales of United Kingdom Sugar Confectionery by segment: Value 2013-2018

9.2 Forecast sales of United Kingdom Sugar Confectionery by segment: Value 2018-2023

9.3 Historic sales of United Kingdom Sugar Confectionery by segment: Volume 2013-2018

9.4 Forecast sales of United Kingdom Sugar Confectionery by segment: Volume 2018-2023

10 Company Share Analysis, %Value 2013-2023

10.1 Company Shares of Snack Bars: %Value 2013-2018

10.2 Company Shares of Chocolate: %Value 2013-2018

10.3 Company Shares of Gum: %Value 2013-2018

10.4 Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: %Value 2013-2018

11 Brand Share Analysis, %Value 2013-2023

11.1 Brand Shares of Snack Bars: %Value 2013-2018

11.2 Brand Shares of Chocolate: %Value 2013-2018

11.3 Brand Shares of Gum: %Value 2013-2018

11.4 Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: %Value 2013-2018

12 Distribution by Channels Analysis: %Value 2013-2018

12.1 Distribution of Snack Bars by channel: %Value 2013-2018

12.2 Distribution of Chocolate by channel: %Value 2013-2018

12.3 Distribution of Gum by channel: %Value 2013-2018

12.4 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by channel: %Value 2013-2018

