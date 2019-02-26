Silver Spruce Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

BRIDGEWATER, NS / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (TSXV: SSE) (Frankfort: S6Q) announces that it has closed its current non-brokered private placement and raised gross proceeds of $434,221.03 (the offering). The offering will consist of the issuance of 17,368,841 shares and 17,368,831 warrants.

Units at $0.025 cents were offered which consisted of one common share in the capital of Silver Spruce and one purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of Silver Spruce for 5 cents ($0.05) at any time prior to the date which is thirty six months (3 years) from a particular closing date at which time the warrants will expire. All units acquired pursuant to the private placement, and shares which may be acquired upon the exercise of the warrants, are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The gross proceeds will be used to proceed with mandatory preparations for initial drilling of the Silver Spruce Resources Inc. Pino de Plata gold/silver project in Mexico and general working expenses.

There were finder's fees paid totalling $3,787.00

The Offering is subject to fulfillment of the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a well-positioned Canadian junior exploration company pursuing acquisition and development of the Pino De Plata epithermal silver/ base metal/ gold projects located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of western Chihuahua State in Mexico.

Gordon Barnhill CFO/Director - Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Tel: 902-527-5700 Fax: 902-527 5711 email: gbarnhill@silverspruceresources.com

