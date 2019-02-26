EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on February 26, 2019, 7.00pm CETRegulated information - reporting share buybackEVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between February 18, 2019 and February 22, 2019.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) 18/02/2019 2,928 30.8330 60,999 19/02/2019 3,164 20.3861 64,502 20/02/2019 3,563 20.1978 71,965 21/02/2019 3,651 20.8688 76,192 22/02/2019 3,942 20.3185 80,096

As of February 22, 2019, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 99,668 shares at an average price of EUR 20.9133, representing in total EUR 2,084,387.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 192,812 shares (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program) as of February 22, 2019.

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, Senior Vice President, CFO

Geoffroy d'OULTREMONT, Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 13. E-mail: corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

Attachment