CRF Bracket Grows More in First Quarter Together than Either Company Achieved Alone in 2018

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRF Bracket recently closed its first full quarter as a combined business after CRF Health and Bracket merged in September of 2018. With more than a 20% increase in new clinical trial business, that first quarter outpaced either company's individual performance as a standalone company throughout last year.

This reflects the excitement in the industry, particularly among pharmaceutical companies, for the merger, which brings together complementary proven solutions and scale support teams to deliver a wide suite of eClinical solutions. Sponsors and CROs quickly validated the potential of the new organization, bolstered by significant expansion of strategic relationships with 4 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, several new sponsor relationships, and expanded opportunities to partner with CROs. At the same time, CRF Bracket customers see increased value from new market opportunities like eConsent and Patient Engagement.

"Two things surprised me as we brought these businesses together," said Mike Nolte, CEO of CRF Bracket. "First of all, our teams embraced this with dedication and urgency in a way I've never seen before. In fact, engagement has increased and employee turnover has actually decreased since September. At the same time, our customers validated and supported our vision more quickly than I expected, and, while we are not perfect and we know we must deliver, they are collaborating with us actively as we step forward with the belief that we can reshape the future of eClinical technology in clinical trials. Our patient-centric approach aligns with their passion and mission, and together we see the empathetic connection to patients as the rivets that bind our future to faster, more reliable, more consistent clinical research. These are early days, but we are encouraged and humbled by the trust our customers are placing in us to stand alongside them in their important and often life changing work."

CRF Bracket's early success is directly connected to growing interest in the intersection of strong clinical capability, from deep roots in neuroscience to capability across the spectrum of therapeutic areas, combined with global reach and a market leading technology and service portfolio that seeks to facilitate the journey of the patient and its link to effective research.

